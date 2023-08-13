World No 7 Coco Gauff to defend ASB Classic title in Auckland

World No 7 ranked tennis star, Coco Gauff has today confirmed that she will defend her title at the ASB Classic in January 2024.

The 19-year-old American made her announcement after claiming victory in the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington this week, beating world No 8 Maria Sakkari (GRE) in straight sets in the final.

It is her first victory of 2023 since the victory at the ASB Classic in Auckland, on top of two doubles titles.

Gauff said that Auckland and the event are among her favourite times on the circuit.

“Auckland was one of the first tournaments that we pencilled in,” said Gauff.

“That is not just because it is important to defend the title that I was honoured to win last year, but it is a great way to start my year as the lead-in to the Australian Open.

“My family all came with me and we love New Zealand and Auckland and everything it has to offer.”

Gauff said she looks forward to returning with her family to defend her title.

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said the organisation is thrilled to have Gauff return.

“We forget that Coco is still such a young player but remains in the top echelon of the women’s game,” said Lamperin.

“On the court she is one of the most exciting players on the circuit and she remains the only teenager in the top 50 on the WTA rankings, which means that our tennis fans are privileged to watch one of the world’s great players in action.

“Coco is not only an exciting player, she is a wonderful young person who is extremely grounded in her desire to give back to young players, especially those from areas where opportunities in tennis are more difficult establish.”

Lamperin said he expects to name several exciting players in the coming weeks.

“This tournament remains popular because the players enjoy the tennis, the city and how they are looked after, while we remain well positioned as a lead-up to the Australian Open.

“If you look at our history, and this year was no exception, the fans were treated to world-class performances from several players who have gone on this year to produce great results and rise sharply in the world rankings.

“We will continue to focus on providing the opportunity for fans to support tomorrow’s stars today.”

The ASB Tennis Classic dates have been confirmed with the women’s tournament to run from January 1 to 7, followed by the men’s tournament from the January 8-13, 2024.

Tickets will be on sale soon. Keep up to date at www.asbclassic.co.nz for more information and ticketing links.

