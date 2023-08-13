Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

World No 7 Coco Gauff to defend ASB Classic title in Auckland

Sunday, 13 August 2023, 6:18 am
Press Release: ASB Tennis Centre

World No 7 ranked tennis star, Coco Gauff has today confirmed that she will defend her title at the ASB Classic in January 2024.

The 19-year-old American made her announcement after claiming victory in the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington this week, beating world No 8 Maria Sakkari (GRE) in straight sets in the final.

It is her first victory of 2023 since the victory at the ASB Classic in Auckland, on top of two doubles titles.

Gauff said that Auckland and the event are among her favourite times on the circuit.

“Auckland was one of the first tournaments that we pencilled in,” said Gauff.

“That is not just because it is important to defend the title that I was honoured to win last year, but it is a great way to start my year as the lead-in to the Australian Open.

“My family all came with me and we love New Zealand and Auckland and everything it has to offer.”

Gauff said she looks forward to returning with her family to defend her title.

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said the organisation is thrilled to have Gauff return.

“We forget that Coco is still such a young player but remains in the top echelon of the women’s game,” said Lamperin.

“On the court she is one of the most exciting players on the circuit and she remains the only teenager in the top 50 on the WTA rankings, which means that our tennis fans are privileged to watch one of the world’s great players in action.

“Coco is not only an exciting player, she is a wonderful young person who is extremely grounded in her desire to give back to young players, especially those from areas where opportunities in tennis are more difficult establish.”

Lamperin said he expects to name several exciting players in the coming weeks.

“This tournament remains popular because the players enjoy the tennis, the city and how they are looked after, while we remain well positioned as a lead-up to the Australian Open.

“If you look at our history, and this year was no exception, the fans were treated to world-class performances from several players who have gone on this year to produce great results and rise sharply in the world rankings.

“We will continue to focus on providing the opportunity for fans to support tomorrow’s stars today.”

The ASB Tennis Classic dates have been confirmed with the women’s tournament to run from January 1 to 7, followed by the men’s tournament from the January 8-13, 2024.

Tickets will be on sale soon. Keep up to date at www.asbclassic.co.nz for more information and ticketing links.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ASB Tennis Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Gala Opening Today

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


NZ Book Awards: Bilingual Pukapuka Takes Top Prize for Children & Young Adults

Te Wehenga: The Separation of Ranginui and Papatūānuku by Mat Tait (Ngāti Apa ki te rātō) has won the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year Award, Aotearoa’s highest accolade in children’s literature, during a joyful ceremony held at Wellington’s Pipitea Marae. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 