Cancer Care - Advance Build Joins Daffodil Day 2023 By Matching 100% Of Donations

Advance Build, a leading pioneer in the construction of prefabricated and transportable homes, is set to double the impact of their Daffodil Day donations by matching every dollar contributed to their page. This charitable commitment shines a light on the company's steadfast dedication to social responsibility and community support. The initiative is deeply rooted in their belief in the power of collective effort to combat cancer, an illness that distressingly affects 71 Kiwis daily. Through their partnership with the Cancer Society for Daffodil Day 2023, Advance Build aims to amplify the contributions towards cancer care, research, and support for patients and their families.

Who Are Advanced Build?

Established and trusted in New Zealand, Advance Build is a company renowned for its innovative approach to new home builds. Based out of their purpose built factory in Kerikeri, Advance Build constructs high quality, customisable prefabricated homes that are then transported to the homeowner's property. The company leverages cutting-edge technology to provide sustainable, energy-efficient, and bespoke housing solutions and has helped 100s of Kiwis get a foot up on the housing ladder. At the heart of Advance Build's ethos is a steadfast dedication to corporate social responsibility. The company recognises its role in the wider community, striving not only to create exceptional homes but also to make a tangible difference in its community. Their involvement in Daffodil Day, among other initiatives, is a testament to this commitment. For more information about Advance Build and their commitment to the community, visit their website at https://advancebuild.co.nz/.

Daffodil Day and The Cancer Society

Daffodil Day, an essential annual event in New Zealand, symbolises a nationwide campaign to support those affected by cancer and to raise much-needed funds for the Cancer Society. The day, marked by the bright bloom of the daffodil, a symbol of hope and resilience, is a heartening beacon for thousands of families navigating the challenges of cancer. The Cancer Society, a reputable and much-respected organisation, is at the forefront of this endeavour, tirelessly working to provide support for cancer patients, awareness programmes, and funding for life-saving research. Their work spans the length and breadth of New Zealand, touching the lives of those affected, directly and indirectly, by cancer. Recognising the immense value of these efforts, Advance Build is proud to join in the Daffodil Day campaign, putting its full weight behind supporting the significant and impactful work of the Cancer Society. For every dollar donated to Advance Build's Daffodil Day campaign, Advance Build will match their contribution, essentially doubling the amount donated.

"Our goal is to raise $2000 before matching all the donations, with all the proceeds going to the Cancer Society" Georgia Simpkin from Advance Build says.

Natash Judd, Community Fundraising Coordinator for the Cancer Society thanked Advance Build "for signing up to support the Cancer Society and help provide support for cancer patients and their caregivers, contribute to our world-class research centre and help with health promotion. By raising funds for the Cancer Society you are doing all these things!"

Starting Strong - Advance Build's Daffodil Day Campaign

At the time of writing, Advance Build's Daffodil Day Campaign to raise funds for the Cancer Society is in full swing. After just a few weeks of going live, the campaign has already crossed the halfway mark, raising over $1000, 50% of the campaign's goal. This brings the current total to over $2000 when including Advance Build's generous contribution to the cause.

With plenty of time left on the clock, it's looking extremely likely that Advance Build will hit its target goal of raising $2000, bringing the total donation to $4000.

So why not get behind this great cause? Join the Advance Build team in supporting Daffodil Day and the Cancer Society, by visiting https://daffodilday.org.nz/t/advance-build and make your donation today. Every dollar counts, and with Advance Build matching 100% of donations, you can be sure that your contribution will go twice as far!

Support Advance Builds Daffodil Day Campaign for the Cancer Society

Supporting the fight against cancer is a call to action for all of us. With three out of every four New Zealand families affected by cancer, the significance of this initiative cannot be overstated. The commitment of organisations like Advance Build, who not only lend financial support but also foster community involvement, is a testament to the power of collective effort. By doubling every dollar donated, Advance Build is making a tangible difference that extends beyond its everyday operations. The company's initiative is a powerful demonstration of its deep-rooted commitment to making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. With every donation, we are one step closer to a future where cancer is no longer a feared diagnosis, but a manageable condition.

For further details or media inquiries about Advance Build's Daffodil Day 2023 campaign, get in touch with Advance Build through their website , or email them at info@advancebuild.co.nz. Let’s join hands with Advance Build and make a significant difference in the fight against cancer.

© Scoop Media

