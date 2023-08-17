SBS Bank Wears Its Heart On Its Sleeve With Volunteer Sponsorship

Volunteers at the 103rd New Zealand Open will once again feel the love from the tournament’s Volunteer Sponsor, SBS Bank, who have committed to supporting the army of 450+ volunteers for the next two years.

As announced at their recent AGM, SBS Bank have renewed its financial support for a wide range of organisations who operate within Southland including the New Zealand Open, with CEO Mark McLean saying that the bank “is here to make an authentic, sustainable impact for our Members and the communities we operate in,”

“The New Zealand Open’s Volunteer Programme supports a large number of the Otago and Southland community members and aligns with SBS Bank’s values, so we are proud to continue the relationship we have with the event.”

“The Tournament continues to make a great impact in the South Island, both financial and for the sports fans in the region and it’s great to see many of our staff getting involved through our staff volunteer leave policy.”

“The wellbeing of our community has been strong in our DNA throughout the 154 years SBS has been in business, and we are proud of the support we have been able to offer through our sponsorship programme,” Mr McLean says.

New Zealand Open Tournament Director, Michael Glading says that “the tournament’s Volunteer Programme echo’s SBS Banks community engagement goals” and he believes the programme has gone from strength-to-strength since SBS Bank’s involvement.

“Having Mark and the team at SBS Bank on board with our Volunteer Programme is a huge boost for the tournament. We have a large number of volunteers from the Otago and Southland regions, many of whom are SBS Bank customers, and it’s great to be able to build on the positive work they are already doing in the local communities that support the New Zealand Open” says Glading.

New Zealand Open Volunteer Manager, Benn Ashford is delighted to have SBS Bank recommit to the tournament helping cement the continuity of the programme

“In the past four tournaments since SBS Bank came on board to support our Volunteer Programme we have seen over 75% of volunteers return year-on-year which shows they value the programme and the support that SBS Bank have given”.

Volunteer registrations for the 103rd New Zealand Open which will be held between February 29 and March 3, 2024 are open and can be made via https://nzopen.com/tournament-info/volunteers/.

