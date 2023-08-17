Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence Showcased At The Suter

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 3:51 pm
Press Release: The Suter Art Gallery

The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the upcoming opening of “Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection.” This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections.


Jacqueline Fahey, In my Studio, Oil on Canvas

The exhibition is developed with the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Fletcher Trust Collection. Established in 1962 as a corporate art collection for Fletcher Holdings, The Fletcher Trust Collection soon became a treasure trove of New Zealand’s cultural heritage.

The “Gathered Voices” exhibition features paintings by some of the most celebrated artists in the country, such as Rita Angus, Charles Goldie, Robyn Kahukiwa, and Ian Scott, among others. The show will also introduce an artwork newly acquired by The Fletcher Trust by Leo Bensemann. This portrait relates to the local Riverside Community and finds kinship with The Suter’s renowned Rita Angus painting, “The Apple Pickers”, which will be brought out and included in the display.

By focusing on portraits and figures, the exhibition reveals the interesting stories and unique identities of the people who shaped New Zealand’s past. From indigenous ancestors to colonial settlers, from family members to historical persons, you will encounter a diverse and fascinating array of imagery that will make you think and feel deeply.

The exhibition is curated by Francis McWhannell, an expert in New Zealand art and the curator of the Fletcher Trust Collection since 2019. McWhannell has carefully selected artworks that highlight themes such as: family, culture, identity, and ethics; creating a compelling visual feast that connects different eras and styles of art.

“Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection” will be open to the public from Saturday, 19 August to Sunday, 12 November 2023 at The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o Whakatū. Admission is free for all visitors. For more information, please visit www.thesuter.org.nz or call 03 548 4699.

If you want to learn more about the exhibition and the collection, you can join a free-to-attend ArtTalk with curator Francis McWhannell at The Suter Art Gallery on Saturday 23 September at 2.30pm. This is a rare chance to hear from one of the country’s leading art experts and get an insider’s perspective on the exhibition.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Suter Art Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 