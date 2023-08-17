Stagecraft Theatre Presents Abandonment, By Kate Atkinson

Stagecraft Theatre’s upcoming production of Abandonment, by Kate Atkinson, is a tale of love and death, family dynamics, and the legacies we leave. Set across two time periods, the echoes between past and present remind us that perhaps the past isn’t as far away as we think.

The playwright, Kate Atkinson, is best known as a novelist whose books include Behind The Scenes At The Museum, Life After Life, God in Ruins, and Case Histories. Abandonment is her first play and has all the hallmarks of her books, including strong characters, witty and well-written dialogue, and existential themes.

Abandonment challenges us to consider whether it possible for us to end, simply disappear. Or do our lives somehow continue to reach forward into the future, touching those yet to come, just as those in the past still have an impact us?

Director, Catherine McMechan, says the play is a must for lovers of Kate Atkinson’s books or anyone who likes theatre that not only makes them laugh but also makes them think.

“It’s a really character-driven play, with most of the cast of seven actors playing both a contemporary and a Victorian character. As well as that unique acting challenge, there are some fun challenges for the creative team and crew in realising the two time periods,” says Catherine.

In the play, Elizabeth, a childless, forty-ish historian, moves into a flat in a converted Victorian mansion where she is constantly invaded by her adoptive mother and sister, her best friend, an amorous photographer and a New Age builder. But Elizabeth also disturbs the ghosts of the house's past occupants, including Agnes, an 1860s governess who was seduced by the master of the house and aroused the jealousy of his wealthy wife, with repercussions into the future.

Stagecraft’s season of Abandonment runs from 30 August to 9 September, with most shows at 7.30pm (apart from a Sunday matinee at 3pm on 3 September and 6.30pm shows on 5 & 6 September). Bookings are at iTicket and ticket prices are $30 or concession prices of $15 (child) and $20 (unwaged/students/seniors).

