Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stagecraft Theatre Presents Abandonment, By Kate Atkinson

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Stagecraft

Stagecraft Theatre’s upcoming production of Abandonment, by Kate Atkinson, is a tale of love and death, family dynamics, and the legacies we leave. Set across two time periods, the echoes between past and present remind us that perhaps the past isn’t as far away as we think.

The playwright, Kate Atkinson, is best known as a novelist whose books include Behind The Scenes At The Museum, Life After Life, God in Ruins, and Case Histories. Abandonment is her first play and has all the hallmarks of her books, including strong characters, witty and well-written dialogue, and existential themes.

Abandonment challenges us to consider whether it possible for us to end, simply disappear. Or do our lives somehow continue to reach forward into the future, touching those yet to come, just as those in the past still have an impact us?

Director, Catherine McMechan, says the play is a must for lovers of Kate Atkinson’s books or anyone who likes theatre that not only makes them laugh but also makes them think.

“It’s a really character-driven play, with most of the cast of seven actors playing both a contemporary and a Victorian character. As well as that unique acting challenge, there are some fun challenges for the creative team and crew in realising the two time periods,” says Catherine.

In the play, Elizabeth, a childless, forty-ish historian, moves into a flat in a converted Victorian mansion where she is constantly invaded by her adoptive mother and sister, her best friend, an amorous photographer and a New Age builder. But Elizabeth also disturbs the ghosts of the house's past occupants, including Agnes, an 1860s governess who was seduced by the master of the house and aroused the jealousy of his wealthy wife, with repercussions into the future.

Stagecraft’s season of Abandonment runs from 30 August to 9 September, with most shows at 7.30pm (apart from a Sunday matinee at 3pm on 3 September and 6.30pm shows on 5 & 6 September). Bookings are at iTicket and ticket prices are $30 or concession prices of $15 (child) and $20 (unwaged/students/seniors).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stagecraft on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 