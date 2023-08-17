One Week Till GHOST The Musical Opens

The 90's classic film GHOST starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore is now a musical and following it's time on Broadway it is about to hit our stages here in August.

With the unforgettable song "Unchained Melody" and the popular pop hit 'With You" the stage show brings to life this cult favourite with a touch of new theatre magic and music as well. "But never fear, the pottery wheel is still in the show" says Director, Stephen Dallow. He is of course referring to a well known scene where the ghost of lead role Sam, ends up communicating with his girlfriend Molly, through the making of a pottery mug. "A little easier with Tv magic" Stephen admits, "but we are up for the challenge" he says.

GHOST the Musical brings to life the heartwarming tale of Sam and Molly, whose love transcends even the boundaries of mortality. Witness their tale unfold as their world is shattered by an unforeseen tragedy, only to be mended through the most improbable and supernatural connection.

Prepare to be immersed in an unparalleled theatrical experience that blends romance, drama, and a touch of the supernatural. The show boasts a masterful fusion of cutting-edge stagecraft, and an emotionally charged musical score, which promises to leave the audience spellbound from start to finish.

Featuring a cast of exceptionally talented performers, each character breathes new life into this beloved story, bringing depth and resonance to the iconic roles. The soaring melodies and emotionally charged lyrics transport the audience into a world where love conquers all - even death.

"GHOST the Musical is an unforgettable journey that explores the power of love, loyalty, and the enduring connections that bind us together," says Stephen Dallow. "With state-of-the-art production elements and a stellar cast, we are excited to bring this timeless tale to the Playhouse Theatre stage in Auckland and offer an experience unlike any other."

This groundbreaking musical is the result of the collaborative genius of award-winning creators Bruce Joel Rubin (book and lyrics), Dave Stewart, and Glen Ballard (music and lyrics). Together, they have crafted a work of art that transcends time and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The show runs for a strictly limited season from the 23rd of August until the 2nd of September at the Playhouse Theatre in West Auckland.

Tickets for GHOST the Musical are now available at www.ticketor.com/theartsfordevelopment

Don't miss your chance to witness the magic, passion, and heartache of this mesmerizing theatrical sensation. Gather your friends and family, and join us for an unforgettable evening filled with emotions that will linger long after the final curtain call.

