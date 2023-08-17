Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

One Week Till GHOST The Musical Opens

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 6:53 pm
Press Release: The Arts For Development Trust

The 90's classic film GHOST starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore is now a musical and following it's time on Broadway it is about to hit our stages here in August.

With the unforgettable song "Unchained Melody" and the popular pop hit 'With You" the stage show brings to life this cult favourite with a touch of new theatre magic and music as well. "But never fear, the pottery wheel is still in the show" says Director, Stephen Dallow. He is of course referring to a well known scene where the ghost of lead role Sam, ends up communicating with his girlfriend Molly, through the making of a pottery mug. "A little easier with Tv magic" Stephen admits, "but we are up for the challenge" he says.

GHOST the Musical brings to life the heartwarming tale of Sam and Molly, whose love transcends even the boundaries of mortality. Witness their tale unfold as their world is shattered by an unforeseen tragedy, only to be mended through the most improbable and supernatural connection.

Prepare to be immersed in an unparalleled theatrical experience that blends romance, drama, and a touch of the supernatural. The show boasts a masterful fusion of cutting-edge stagecraft, and an emotionally charged musical score, which promises to leave the audience spellbound from start to finish.

Featuring a cast of exceptionally talented performers, each character breathes new life into this beloved story, bringing depth and resonance to the iconic roles. The soaring melodies and emotionally charged lyrics transport the audience into a world where love conquers all - even death.

"GHOST the Musical is an unforgettable journey that explores the power of love, loyalty, and the enduring connections that bind us together," says Stephen Dallow. "With state-of-the-art production elements and a stellar cast, we are excited to bring this timeless tale to the Playhouse Theatre stage in Auckland and offer an experience unlike any other."

This groundbreaking musical is the result of the collaborative genius of award-winning creators Bruce Joel Rubin (book and lyrics), Dave Stewart, and Glen Ballard (music and lyrics). Together, they have crafted a work of art that transcends time and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The show runs for a strictly limited season from the 23rd of August until the 2nd of September at the Playhouse Theatre in West Auckland.

Tickets for GHOST the Musical are now available at www.ticketor.com/theartsfordevelopment

Don't miss your chance to witness the magic, passion, and heartache of this mesmerizing theatrical sensation. Gather your friends and family, and join us for an unforgettable evening filled with emotions that will linger long after the final curtain call.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Arts For Development Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 