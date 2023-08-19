Marina 2 Marina: Marlborough’s most scenic running event returns for its 10th anniversary!

The highly anticipated Marina 2 Marina brought to you by Marlborough Sounds Marinas, annual running event is set to make a triumphant comeback for its momentous tenth anniversary on Saturday, 30th September. After several years of challenges, the event is set to offer an unforgettable experience, featuring the return of the 24km run, an extended 10km race, and a brand-new turn around point at Waikawa Marina.

Marina 2 Marina has been a highlight on Picton's calendar for a decade, attracting enthusiasts and nature lovers from all corners of the country. This year's event promises to be more exhilarating than ever, showcasing the stunning beauty of the Marlborough Sounds with its picturesque walking tracks right on our doorstep.

Competitors will have the opportunity to traverse through native bush and along mesmerizing waterfront trails, offering panoramic views that are simply breathtaking. As they reach the finish line, a vibrant festival atmosphere at the new event hub on Picton Foreshore will welcome them home, making the experience even more memorable.

Adding to the excitement of this milestone year, the 24km run is making a much-awaited comeback after being cancelled last year due to track flood damage. Additionally, the 9km race has been extended to 10km to celebrate the opening of the Waikawa Marina extension. With various walking and running options available, Marina 2 Marina caters to individuals of all fitness levels, ensuring everyone can be a part of this remarkable event.

This year, the Urban Fare Wairau Corporate Competition brings an exhilarating new dimension to the event. Businesses are invited to join in the excitement by registering their staff for any of the race options. The business that garners the highest number of entries will be rewarded with a fantastic $100 work shout, promoting a sense of camaraderie and community involvement. Port Marlborough has set the bar high by challenging others to surpass their own impressive number of entries. Let the corporate rivalry being!

Since its inception, Marina 2 Marina has been deeply committed to giving back to the local community. This year's event will continue this tradition, with funds raised benefiting a selection of worthy groups, including Queen Charlotte College, Picton Dawn Chorus, Envirohub Marlborough, Picton Trails, Marlborough Girls College Rowing Club, and Simply the Breast Dragon Boat Team.

Marina 2 Marina also takes pride in its commitment to environmental sustainability. As a Zero-Waste event, organizers are partnering with Envirohub Marlborough, who will be on-site ensuring that the event is eco-friendly and free from disposable plastic.

Join us for the tenth anniversary of Marina 2 Marina on Saturday, 30th September, and be a part of a spectacular journey through the captivating Marlborough Sounds. For more information and to secure your spot, visit www.marina2marina.co.nz.

Race Options

Wilderness Guides Marlborough Sounds 24km Link Run

The Link is not for the faint hearted! Starting at Anakiwa Bay (beginning of the Queen Charlotte Track) the track takes runners through 24km of native bush on the newly built Link Pathway. Passing through Aussie Bay, Momorangi Bay, Ngakuta Bay and Shakespeare Bay before travelling down into the town of Picton. Just over the length of a half marathon and with hills to challenge the fittest of competitors, this event is for the experienced runner.

The Link also provides competitors with the option of enjoying a boat cruise from the main event at London Quay, Picton to the start line at Anakiwa. Alternatively, they can make their own way to Anakiwa and meet their fellow runners at the start line.

Tall Poppy Picton and Marlborough Sounds Snout Run/Walk 13km

Competitors must be 14 years or older. The Snout 13km course includes a few hard hill climbs but when you reach the top, the views are amazing. This would be suited for the fitness enthusiast and regular joggers. We offer both walking and running options.

Oxley’s Bar and Kitchen M2M 10km Run/Walk

Competitors must be 7 years or older. This course follows the Picton to Waikawa track and is an easy trail for novice runners and with the option to walk, makes it suitable for all members of the family.

Picton Lions Kids Dash 2km

Children aged 5 - 9 years can enter this event which is a short 2km around Picton Marina.

