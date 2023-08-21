The Bay Of Islands It! Festival Returns This October - Tickets On Sale Monday 21 August

TIKI TAANE TO HEADLINE POPULAR BAY OF ISLANDS FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL THIS OCTOBER

The Bay of Islands favourite food, wine and beer festival will return to Paihia Village Green on Saturday 7 October. The it! Festival has been a popular fixture on the Bay of Islands events calendar for over a decade, kicking off summer with great food, beverages, and music.

The festival showcases Northland’s artisan food producers, craft beer makers, cocktails and vineyards. There are exciting new additions this year, including the Wine & Cocktail Pavilion where you can meet the makers, taste award-winning wines and sip on sensational cocktails designed with locally produced spirits and ingredients.

The Beer Garden is the place to kick back and enjoy a cold beer or cider from PHAT House Brewing Co., McLeod’s Brewery and Bay of Islands Brewing Company. There will be over 15 different beers or cider to try, plus great low and non-alcoholic options.

“Tai Tokerau’s food and beverage experience is next level and we want to develop the it! Festival to reflect and celebrate that” explains the festivals new management team, Jackie Sanders (Jacman Entertainment) and Lesley Lucas (Unforgettable Fun), “We have incredibly talented local chefs, growers and producers who are making a mark both here and internationally, we invite everyone to come along and feast on the best our region has to offer.”

Foodies can expect a lot of diversity, from hangi to Hungarian langosh, mussel fritters to paua bombs! Seafood, gourmet burgers, karaage chicken, waffles, gelato, plus plenty of vegetarian and vegan delights are all on the menu as well as cooking demonstrations and tastings.

Music has always been a highlight of previous it! Festivals and 2023 is no exception with TIKI TAANE announced as the headline act. Tiki is one of Aotearoa's most multi award-winning, chart-topping artists, known for his genre-bending, high energy performances and live looping. His 2021 collaboration with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra has recently been released as a concert documentary and invited to multiple international film festivals. We are thrilled that his popular ‘One Man Band’ experience will be our headliner.

LATINAOTEAROA regularly feature on major festivals here and overseas, blending local flavours with the colourful cultures of South America. Brazilian born Auckland DJ Bobby Brazuka and Venezuelan singer Jennifer Zea create a unique live performance with Bobby’s Latin influenced soul-funk and hip-hop selections layered with Jennifer’s ravishing vocals. This fiery outfit delivers an energetic and exciting set for anyone lucky enough to see them.

New Zealand’s premier cover band, HANDS OFF! are always a crowd favourite playing hit after hit. After incredible performances at Kerikeri Street Party and the Northland Food & Wine Festival in recent years, we are delighted to bring the band back for their it! Festival debut.

The DJ Stage features French Eurogroove maestro DJ VanDeBelle alongside Ceekay with his funky house, garage and drum and bass. MC Toast and more local acts complete our day of great entertainment, guaranteed to work off any excess calories.

“Business Paihia, who has owned and run the festival since inception, is thrilled to see ownership pass to such a seasoned operator as Jacman Entertainment” said Business Paihia Chair, Charles Parker. “We look forward to the festival continuing to drive visitors to the Bay of Islands for many years to come”

As in previous years, part proceeds from the festival are invested back into community events. The Main Stage schedule and festival updates will be announced very shortly as well as the full programme of food and beverage presenters.

Save the date, book your accommodation and get ready to drink, devour and dance this October in the Bay of Islands.

Tickets are on sale via Eventfinda at 9am, Monday 21 August. A limited amount of Earlybird tickets will be available for only $55 + Booking Fee, once these are exhausted, General Admission tickets will be available for $65 + Booking Fee.

This event is licensed, all ages, and recommended 15yrs and over. U15yrs are $15 and must be purchased at the gate. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All attendees receive a complimentary souvenir festival glass.

IT! FESTIVAL BAY OF ISLANDS

Saturday 7 October 2023

Paihia Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia

11am – 6pm

Book at Eventfinda.co.nz

© Scoop Media

