Hindu Youth Contribute To New Zealand Society Through DharmaFest

Hindu Youth New Zealand (HYNZ) proudly launched New Zealand’s first ever DharmaFest event last year. A completely youth-led initiative, DharmaFest is an event that brings various Dharma based groups, temples, and spiritual organisations together to showcase the beautiful dimensions of New Zealand’s diverse Dharmic communities and celebrate Vibhinnatāyām Ekatvam - Unity in Diversity.





Following the tremendous community support and success of last year’s event, the second DharmaFest is being organised in Auckland on Saturday, 9th September 2023. This year, DharmaFest will be held from 10.00am – 4.00pm at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Eden Terrace, Auckland. Entry to DharmaFest is completely free.

The event will start with the traditional welcoming of spiritual representatives from various Dharma groups followed by the lighting of the diya (lamp) to mark the auspicious beginning of DharmaFest. New Zealand Buddhist Council, New Zealand Central Sikh Association, Hindu Council of New Zealand, BAPS Swami Narayan, Art of Living Foundation, Chinmaya Mission, Sri Ramakrishna Vedanta Centre NZ, Amma New Zealand, Yoga in Daily Life and many more organisations have already confirmed their participation.

Dharma based traditions, cultures, knowledge systems and lifestyles have been welcomed throughout the world, examples include yoga and meditation/ mindfulness. Dharmic communities, be it spiritual, cultural, or service oriented, have been doing tremendous work and giving back not only to ethnic communities, but to the wider New Zealand society. Dharmic communities have played a key role in promoting pluralism and the respect for harmonious coexistence.

“DharmaFest provides an opportunity to highlight and showcase the immense contribution of various Dharmic communities who call Aotearoa home,” said Murali Krishna Magesan, President, Hindu Youth New Zealand, and Coordinator of DharmaFest.

“DharmaFest is one of Hindu Youth New Zealand’s significant contributions towards New Zealand and its larger social cohesion building efforts,” he added.

DharmaFest is a family-friendly event, open to all, where people can explore various stalls to learn about some of the most ancient diverse cultures, arts, crafts, yoga, meditation and ayurveda. Many individuals and organisations have been sharing beautiful aspects of Hindu/Dharmic culture with New Zealand, be it through the performing arts, crafts, science, food, clothing and indigenous knowledge systems.

Event goers will have an opportunity to experience yoga and meditation, get mehndi done, purchase clothing and jewellery and create art. There will be interactive workshops and cultural performances to enjoy. Participants will also see the beautiful diversity, vibrance, colour, festivity, joy and celebration of life. More than 40 stalls have been confirmed. The amazing flavours at the numerous food stalls will be an amazing treat for the public! Hindu Youth New Zealand look forward to welcoming you at DharmaFest 2023!

The event is smoke-free, alcohol-free and meat-free and indoors, so come along and enjoy, rain or shine!

Hindu Youth New Zealand is a youth-led organisation that helps in developing young leaders in Aotearoa New Zealand. Through capability and capacity building initiatives, such as national conferences, workshops, webinars, cultural events, and mentorship programmes, young people are supported to reach their potential and have an opportunity to contribute to the wider New Zealand society.

