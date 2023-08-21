2023/24 Silver Ferns Squad And Silver Ferns Development Squad Named

The 2023/24 Silver Ferns Squad has been announced, headlined by the inclusion of shooter Amelia Walmsley and defenders Kate Burley and Paris Lokotui for the first time.

Walmsley made an impact in this year’s ANZ Premiership with Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse where her form earned her a regular starting spot in the shooting circle in her second fully contracted season with the side.

Burley is elevated into the Silver Ferns Squad following her time in the Silver Ferns Development Squad and another strong season for the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in the ANZ Premiership where she was recognised for her aerial game.

Lokotui, who was named 2021 Aspiring Silver Fern, has previously been part of the wider Silver Ferns squad and was named in the 2021 Taini Jamison Trophy team, but did not take to the court. It’s her first time back in the New Zealand high performance programme since rupturing her ACL before the 2022 ANZ Premiership season.

Netball New Zealand’s national selectors also confirmed a Silver Ferns Development Squad which features a number of new faces, along with some experienced campaigners making a return.

Experienced midcourter Shannon Saunders returns to the high performance programme after becoming a first-time mother earlier this year.

Saunders brings 91 Test caps back to the Silver Ferns Development Squad, having last played for the Silver Ferns at the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022 before missing this year’s domestic league while on maternity leave.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said it was exciting to finalise the Silver Ferns Squad and Silver Ferns Development Squad for 2023/24 season, particularly moving into a new cycle following the Netball World Cup.

“We have a few experienced players who are unavailable for selection for the upcoming year while we welcome and support Shannon back into the Silver Ferns Development Squad as a new mum," she said.

"Amelia and Kate have earned their spots in the Silver Ferns Squad through their consistency on the ANZ Premiership court this year. Paris was identified as a future Silver Fern prior to her ACL injury. Her ability to get back out on court for Tactix after that particular injury shows testament to her character and work ethic.

"It's exciting to know most of these current squad members have the potential to be around for a few Netball World Cup cycles. These squads are demonstrating the new generation of players coming through and the depth we have been building over numerous years. This is our opportunity to bring them together to work towards a common goal."

Silver Ferns teams to play in next month’s Taini Jamison Trophy and October’s Constellation Cup will be selected later this week.

Midcourter Gina Crampton was not considered for selection having announced that she is taking some time away from the game, including missing next year’s ANZ Premiership.

Defender Sulu Fitzpatrick confirmed her retirement from all netball earlier this year.

Shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit was unavailable for the international season.

Midcourter Sam Winders was unavailable for selection as she is taking a break from netball.

© Scoop Media

