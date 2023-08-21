September On Prime Video

Spring is in full bloom on Prime Video with the finale of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (starring Frankie Adams and Sigourney Weaver) on Friday 1 September. This amazing series has reached the top five in 78 countries, and top 3 in 42 countries since launch. The series is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 81% with an audience score of 96% as well as receiving an 8.1/10 score on IMDb

Kiwi Zoë Robins and award-winning Rosamund Pike return in The Wheel of Time as threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers who must find strength in the Light…or the Dark.

The countdown is on for the highly anticipated prequel series, The Continental: From The World of John Wick - a three-part event that explores the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centrepeice of the John Wick world.

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given.

Also this September: return to Ramsay St in the new season of Neighbours; the inspiring true story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández in A Million Miles Away; follow the true story of Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler who rises to international stardom, upending the macho wrestling world in Cassandro; and also inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends, the extroverted Jane and shy Corinne who commits to a year of ‘cakebarring’.

For the full titles, please see below and please don’t hesitate to contact us for screeners, interviews, images or more information.

© Scoop Media

