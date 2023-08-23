PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT Playing Both The Joy Division and New Order Albums Substance In Full 2024 Australian Tour

PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT make a triumphant return to Australia to perform both New Order and Joy Division’s famed Substance compilations, sequentially and in their entirety in Australia and New Zealand in May 2024.

The bassist and co-founder of Joy Division and New Order has carved a loyal and inimitable following globally, as he brings both the Joy Division and New Order canons to life.

The two Substance compilations were released in 1987 and 1988 by Factory Records. New Order’s arrived first and featured the 12-inch mixes and B-sides of all their singles up to that point and included ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, ‘Temptation’, ‘Shellshock’ and ‘True Faith’. It was concocted by Factory boss Tony Wilson so he could listen to the tracks on his CD player in his car. It became Factory Records’ 200th release and remains the bestselling New Order album.

Released the following year in July 1988, Joy Division's Substance features all the singles which did not appear on the albums such as ‘Transmission’, ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ and ‘Atmosphere’, as well as their B-sides, tracks from their EP An Ideal For Living and the Factory Records sampler. Factory Records' 250th release, it begins with ‘Warsaw’ and takes in the development of the band through ‘Digital’ and ‘Dead Souls’ to the band's final tracks. The collection demonstrates the same energy as a full-length LP with several key B-sides added.

Peter Hook formed The Light to keep the music of Joy Division alive after lead singer Ian Curtis’s tragic death in 1980. Hooky has spent the last decade performing the works of New Order and Joy Division to sell out audiences around the world. These shows are the only way to experience Joy Division’s iconic discography performed with the sincerity and integrity of one of its founding members.

Since debuting with the Unknown Pleasures Tour in Australia in 2010, PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT have since toured the globe including a return back Down Under in 2015, 2017 and 2022. Australian and NZ audiences cannot get enough!

This will be the most total appreciation to date of the Joy Division and New Order catalogue and cannot be missed!

© Scoop Media

