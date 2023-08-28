L.A.B To Play Two Special Headline Shows This NZ Summer With Special Guests Sublime With Rome

Get ready for an unforgettable summer as New Zealand's genre-bending L.A.B and American heavyweights Sublime With Rome are set to light up the stage with two scorching summer shows presented by Scapegrace. L.A.B and Sublime With Rome will be performing in Tauranga on Thursday December 28th and Nelson on Saturday January 5th, promising fans an electrifying experience that's not to be missed.

L.A.B will be accompanied at both shows by Californian ska/alternative-rock legends Sublime With Rome for a double bill not to be seen anywhere else this summer.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Thursday August 31 at 12pm from loop.co.nz with Afterpay available for all ticket purchases, alongside return bus tickets in Tauranga. Sign up for presale access for both shows from https://www.loop.co.nz/events/lab-special-guests.

Having sold out performances worldwide and with their sixth album nearing completion, the band will emerge from the studio with a bang for these two shows. Fans can look forward to fresh music coinciding with these performances, as a Kiwi summer wouldn't be complete without the addition of new L.A.B music!

For these two shows, they will combine with Sublime With Rome to create an epic sun-soaked double bill. Armed with fan-favorite hits such as ‘Wrong Way’, ‘Santeria’, ‘What I Got’ and many more, the band's concerts are pure sing along enjoyment from beginning to end. Don't miss this opportunity to witness New Zealand's hottest band alongside the Californian legends live in action. Grab your tickets now and mark your calendars for what promises to be the summer's most epic musical extravaganza.

L.A.B & Sublime With Rome

Thursday December 28, 2023 - Wharepai Domain, Tauranga

Friday January 5, 2024 - Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Tickets on sale 12pm Thursday August 31

