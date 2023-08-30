Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

1st-ever Staging Of The Manic Monologues In Aotearoa To Be Brought To The Meteor Stage For Mental Health Awareness Week

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 6:04 am
Press Release: Carving in Ice Theatre

Carving in Ice Theatre returns to The Meteor Theatre to stage The Manic Monologues for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023.

Compiled by Zachary Burton and Elisa Hofmeister, The Manic Monologues works to smash the stigma associated with mental illness by sharing the true stories of those with first hand experiences.

Audiences will hear stories about struggle and pain but also triumph, joy and, importantly, recovery. These diverse and moving narratives will greatly challenge assumptions about what it means to live with a mental illness with a variety of pieces varying in length ranging in tone from tragic to comedic and harrowing to joyful.

Director and founder of Carving in Ice Theatre, Gaye Poole comments,

“When searching for a Carving in Ice Theatre project for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 I came across The Manic Monologues website. I was very taken with Zachary Burton's story about his own extremely severe mental health crisis and then bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2017 which very nearly derailed his PhD studies. It further intrigued me that Zack and then partner Elisa Hofmeister decided to adopt the medium of theatre through which to widen the conversation and fight stigma around mental illness, even though they had never been involved in theatre before.”

The Manic Monologues was first performed at Stanford University, California (2019). Live performances since then include; Des Moines, Iowa (2019); University of California, Los Angeles (2020); Zucker School of Medicine, New York (2022); New Tampa Players & Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Florida (2022); and Nairobi, Kenya (2022). There have also been several virtual versions, including by The McCarter Theater Center.

Carving in Ice Theatre’s Meteor season is set to run 19-23 September during New Zealand Mental Health Awareness Week and features a cast of 19 local actors from Kirikiriroa Hamilton and beyond.

Poole comments, “I first imagined that I'd invite seven or eight actors and they might do two or three monologues each but as I re-read the monologues I 'heard' certain voices or actors telling those stories...and that is how we've ended up with 19 wonderful actors in the cast!”

Based on real lived experiences, the monologues tell of deep distress yet also contain very welcome moments of lightness and levity guaranteed to draw audiences in to empathise with the storytellers.

The Manic Monologues will be performed by; Antony Aiono, Yurika Arai, Danny Bailey, Nick Bourchier, Julianne Boyle, Kathleen Christian, Mandy Faulkner, Libbie Gillard, Nick Hall, Liam Hinton, Simon Howie, Brad Jackson, David Lumsden, Conor Maxwell, Missy Mooney, Georgia Pollock, Fiona Sneyd, Janine Swainson and Sara Young.

When Poole contacted creator Zack Burton regarding Carving in Ice Theatre’s upcoming season last year, he was very happy to give Carving in Ice permission to stage the first-ever production of The Manic Monologues in Aotearoa New Zealand, responding: “It is just wonderful to hear from you, and fabulous to hear of your interest in bringing The Manic Monologues to life for Mental Health Awareness Week in Aotearoa.

Tickets to The Manic Monologues and more information can be found at themeteor.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Carving in Ice Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 