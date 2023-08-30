Wiistream Set To Drive XDL Forward

Golf just got more exciting with the partnership of Wiistream and Xtreme Drivers League.

The high-performance sport of XDL is about to soar worldwide with the expertise of Wiistream, leaders in OTT streaming solutions.

From XDL base in Auckland, New Zealand, to Wiistream HQ in Cork, Ireland. The longest drivers have gained an international media platform (not social media) to elevate the presence of the sport globally.

Partnering with XDL is a strategic move for Wiistream, as it aligns perfectly with our mission as an OTT platform provider.

“Wiistream offers an affordable and user-friendly white-label streaming solution to help emerging professional sport associations, leagues, conferences, and youth sports with content distribution, audience interaction, and revenue generation.

XDL, being an exciting emerging professional sport, is an ideal match for our services. With their passionate team and our expertise, we believe this collaboration has all the ingredients for a successful venture,” said Patrick Magee, CEO of Wiistream.

Founder and owner of XDL, Olna Ford has been investing in the sport since 2016 with the mission to create a separate sports environment for high-performance athletes that represent Xtreme Drivers League.

XDL is at the forefront of the sport with 34 events completed in eight countries, two national teams formed, IP ownership around the sport and teams, owner of eight events for XDL and in 2020, XDL was listed by sports authorities as the first National Sports Organisation in the world for both amateur and professional leagues and partners with several pro events around New Zealand.

The relationship comes at a good time for the sport as XDL is about to launch its three year growth plan for the sport working with local partners. XDL’S mission is to be the most watched and participated sport on the planet by 2025 and Wiistream represents the opportunity for this. XDL TV will be a safe, desirable and sophisticated channel for host countries.

The term Long Drive is known to the sport of golf, however under the XDL umbrella the sport of Longest and Fastest Drivers are dynamic athletes that set world records for speeds and distance.

Ford sees the importance of working with the golf industry and hopes to pave the way for the sport to grow as it opens a professional pathway for host countries and their champions to be seen through a formal channel.

XDL TV will make is making its full debut in September.

