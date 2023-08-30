UCOL | Te Pūkenga Alum Rising Up In New Zealand Music Industry

UCOL | Te Pūkenga are proud to support the success of alum, Te KuraHuia (Ngāi Tara, Ngāti Raukawa), as her musical talent has been recognised by renowned musician Tiki Taane and band Black Comet.

Te KuraHuia is on the rise in the New Zealand music scene.

Originally from Horowhenua, 24-year-old Te KuraHuia had her track BMW, which stands for Bad Mana Wahine, remixed by the industry-leading artists following a successful grant application with Creative New Zealand Toi Tipu Toi Rea (Emerging Artist Fund).

“I had originally applied for a grant with Te Māngai Pāho with my track for BMW. Tiki saw my track on their records and liked it so much he chose to remix it following the release of my Visual EP (long form music video) which I produced using my Creative New Zealand funding. It was so exciting!”

“Working and recording with Tiki was such a cool experience. He thought my bars and lyrics went hard, and that the track was inspiring and uplifting for our wāhine.”

A recent UCOL graduate of the New Zealand Certificate in Music Level 5, Te KuraHuia believes that the skills she gained during her qualification jump-started her career.

“I appreciate the knowledge that my tutors at UCOL shared with me. They taught me everything I needed to know about how to get funding, how to get in touch with people, and how to master the sound of my track. I put those lessons into action in my second year there, and it’s amazing to see how far I’ve come since.”

UCOL Senior Lecturer in Music Kane Parsons says the New Zealand Music Certificate is a great launching pad for people on their music journey.

“We don’t focus on one thing specifically - we offer a platter, if you like, of music education. It’s a place for our learners to explore and develop their understanding of the music industry and business of music, so they have a better idea of where they can go in their career.”

“We help ākonga (learners) refine their skills, performing as individuals, and in band performances. We teach across many genres throughout the year and guide students to develop the skills they need to take their music career to the next level - from working in live sound and recording, to songwriting/composition, and music and event management.

Since completing her certificate at UCOL, Te KuraHuia has performed all over the North Island and beyond.

“I performed in the Girls Rock show hosted at The Stomach and at Waitangi Day events in Palmy, I’ve also played in Auckland and Wellington, and performed in Levin for Matariki celebrations.

“The best moment for me was when I was asked to perform as an artist in the Asinabka Media and Film Festival in Ottawa, Canada. That was exciting for me as I got to go overseas and be a Māori ambassador for my people while doing what I love doing.”

In July, Te KuraHuia was asked to feature in the lineup for the FIFA Fan Festival in Wellington, alongside headliner Maisey Rika.

“I performed in Wellington at TSB Arena’s Shed 6. It was a big crowd! Maisey was the headliner and I was supposed to open for her, but at the last minute, they asked me if I wanted to perform last so I could have a bigger audience!”

Te KuraHuia is not only making waves in the music industry, but is also a passionate advocate for the wellbeing of rangatahi in Aotearoa. In September, she will be participating as a youth speaker in 'Real Talk' in Ōtaki, an event that provides a safe space for sharing stories to inspire and empower, addressing the critical issue of youth suicide rates in New Zealand.

Alongside this, Te KuraHuia is also currently in production for a short film in Oruawharo.

For those considering a future in music, Te KuraHuia encourages people to study at UCOL.

“If music is what you love doing, then keep doing it - but be prepared to do the hard yards.

“I loved my certificate year so much. I graduated last year, but I wanted to stay on just to see my tutors. The way that they taught us was so engaging and inspiring and really helped to reignite my love for music. I highly recommend it!”

You can find more information about UCOL’s New Zealand Certificate in Music Level 4 here and the New Zealand Diploma in Creativity (Music) Level 5 here.

· Toi Tipu Toi Rea is a fund created by Creative New Zealand to help emerging Māori artists and practitioners in New Zealand start their artistic careers by providing funding support for their creative projects.

· Te Māngai Pāho are the government agency responsible for the promotion of Māori language and culture, and provide support and funding for Māori artists.

About UCOL | Te Pūkenga: UCOL | Te Pūkenga inspires ākonga (learners), businesses, and communities to succeed. We are a business division of Te Pūkenga – a strong, unified vocational education system that makes collaboration easier. UCOL is an educational institution with a history dating back to 1892 and has campuses in Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa and Horowhenua.

About Te Pūkenga: Te Pūkenga, New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, was established in 2020 as one of seven key changes in the Reform of Vocational Education. Te Pūkenga is bringing together a national network of integrated learning that supports learners, employers and communities to gain the skills, knowledge, and capabilities Aotearoa needs now and for the future.

