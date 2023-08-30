OFC Olympic Qualifier 2023: Decision Regarding Group A Fixture Between New Zealand And Papua New Guinea

On 29 August 2023 the FIFA Disciplinary Committee issued a decision regarding the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier 2023 tournament currently underway in New Zealand.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has held that the Papua New Guinea Football Association is responsible for the unplayed match between the representative teams of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, which was scheduled to take place on 27 August 2023. On that basis, the Committee has declared the match lost by forfeit 3-0 by Papua New Guinea.

For clarity purposes, the representative team of Papua New Guinea will continue in the competition, and the remaining matches will be played as originally scheduled.

