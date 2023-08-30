Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Online Grief Support Platform, Griefity, Set To Change The Way People Navigate Loss And Bereavement

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Griefity

A new online grief support platform aims to create connections through technology and offer practical support to those experiencing grief and loss.

In a world where grief and bereavement touch the lives of countless individuals, Griefity emerges as a transformative space for people to find solace, understanding, and practical support during their most challenging times.

Founded by a small group of New Zealanders who have endured personal losses, Griefity is on a mission to alleviate the painful journey of grief and provide a much-needed support system for individuals and their loved ones.

Globally, over 150,000 people die every day, leaving hundreds and thousands of their loved ones grieving, often without adequate support. The effects of grief and mourning can be immediate and profound, leading to an even more painful experience. Regrettably, many individuals find it challenging to provide effective help to those navigating grief, exacerbating the already agonizing process.

Recognising this critical gap, Griefity’s founder, Corinne Davies, emphasizes, “Like death and taxes, grief and loss will come to us all. Unfortunately, most people are terrible at helping others through loss, leading to a much more painful experience than necessary. Effects can range from immediate to long-term impacts on practical concerns such as finances, right through to health and wellbeing. We can’t take grief away, but we can create connections through tech to help those experiencing loss where they need it most, and help their friends and family to provide practical support.”

Griefity empowers individuals during their most challenging times through a comprehensive platform that combines innovative tech products with a supportive and understanding community. The new online platform provides resources for those grieving to find solace and understanding. Members can share with others who have had similar experiences, fostering a profound sense of belonging and reducing the isolating burden that often accompanies grief.

One Griefity community member, Tomas, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the service, stating, “Thank you for providing this important service. No one I know wants to talk to me about grief, so it is very isolating. It’s nice to feel like I’m not alone in this.”

With a focus on harnessing the power of technology to bridge a very human gap, Griefity is committed to making a profound difference in the lives of those facing grief and loss. Following the successful launch of their online platform in July 2023, Griefity is currently recruiting an Advisory Board, and working on its next product release, which will reportedly include dedicated apps to help both grieving individuals and their friends and family to provide support.

To learn more about Griefity and become a part of this transformative movement, please visit:

https://griefity.com/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Griefity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 