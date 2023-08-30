New Online Grief Support Platform, Griefity, Set To Change The Way People Navigate Loss And Bereavement

A new online grief support platform aims to create connections through technology and offer practical support to those experiencing grief and loss.

In a world where grief and bereavement touch the lives of countless individuals, Griefity emerges as a transformative space for people to find solace, understanding, and practical support during their most challenging times.

Founded by a small group of New Zealanders who have endured personal losses, Griefity is on a mission to alleviate the painful journey of grief and provide a much-needed support system for individuals and their loved ones.

Globally, over 150,000 people die every day, leaving hundreds and thousands of their loved ones grieving, often without adequate support. The effects of grief and mourning can be immediate and profound, leading to an even more painful experience. Regrettably, many individuals find it challenging to provide effective help to those navigating grief, exacerbating the already agonizing process.

Recognising this critical gap, Griefity’s founder, Corinne Davies, emphasizes, “Like death and taxes, grief and loss will come to us all. Unfortunately, most people are terrible at helping others through loss, leading to a much more painful experience than necessary. Effects can range from immediate to long-term impacts on practical concerns such as finances, right through to health and wellbeing. We can’t take grief away, but we can create connections through tech to help those experiencing loss where they need it most, and help their friends and family to provide practical support.”

Griefity empowers individuals during their most challenging times through a comprehensive platform that combines innovative tech products with a supportive and understanding community. The new online platform provides resources for those grieving to find solace and understanding. Members can share with others who have had similar experiences, fostering a profound sense of belonging and reducing the isolating burden that often accompanies grief.

One Griefity community member, Tomas, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the service, stating, “Thank you for providing this important service. No one I know wants to talk to me about grief, so it is very isolating. It’s nice to feel like I’m not alone in this.”

With a focus on harnessing the power of technology to bridge a very human gap, Griefity is committed to making a profound difference in the lives of those facing grief and loss. Following the successful launch of their online platform in July 2023, Griefity is currently recruiting an Advisory Board, and working on its next product release, which will reportedly include dedicated apps to help both grieving individuals and their friends and family to provide support.

To learn more about Griefity and become a part of this transformative movement, please visit:

https://griefity.com/

© Scoop Media

