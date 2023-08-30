Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
National Commemoration To Mark Merchant Navy Day

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Ministry for Culture and Heritage

The national commemoration to mark Merchant Navy Day will be held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington on Sunday 3 September.

"The Merchant Navy is regarded as the ‘fourth service’ alongside the navy, army and air force due to the vital role these sailors played during the First and Second World Wars" said Mere-Hēni Simcock-Rēweti (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga a Māhaki), Pou Mataaho o Te Pae Huarewa, Deputy Chief Executive Māori Crown Relations at Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

These civilian volunteers, whose ages ranged from 14 to at least 75, sailed the vessels that delivered troops, military equipment and vital cargoes of food, fuel and raw materials across the world.

"An island nation half a world away from its main trading partner, New Zealand in the mid-20th century was overwhelmingly dependent on sea transport for its prosperity and security. Everything and everyone leaving or entering New Zealand did so by merchant ships.

"Sailing these ships during wartime was dangerous work, whether sailing in convoy or alone, and with no lights to avoid being detected by enemy ships or submarines. Many were torpedoed or bombed, with survivors sometimes spending days or weeks in lifeboats before they were saved.

"On Merchant Navy Day we remember those who served in the Merchant Navy, including the 70 New Zealand merchant seafarers who are known to have lost their lives during the First World War and at least 140 during the Second World War, with a similar number taken prisoner," said Mere-Hēni. She noted that this commemoration is special to her own family, as her father served in the British Merchant Navy during peacetime.

Aotearoa New Zealand commemorates Merchant Navy Day on 3 September as it marks the sinking of the first British merchant ship in 1939, just hours after the official declaration of the Second World War.

People wishing to attend this year’s commemoration should arrive at the Hall of Memories at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Buckle Street, Wellington on Sunday 3 September at 10.45am for an 11.00am start.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed on the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park Facebook page.

