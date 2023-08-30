Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Disabled Artists’ Festival Of Theatre 2023 Coming Soon

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Disabled Artists Festival of Theatre

It’s back! Bolder, longer, more accessible, and with slightly more joint pain, it’s DAFT 2023!

The festival is directed by Creatif Kate (she/her) and Susan Williams (they/them), two award-winning performing artists who are seemingly trying to outdo each other in their number of disability diagnoses. “However,” jokes Kate, “since we both also have ADHD, we keep losing count and accidentally running festivals instead!”

“DAFT shines a spotlight on the phenomenal levels of talent in the d/Deaf and Disabled communities,with all performers identifying as d/Deaf, Disabled, and/or Neurodivergent,” explains Susan. “We’re welcoming disabled and non-disabled audiences alike into accessible, inclusive, high-quality events.”

The extended programme features debut full-length theatre, stand-up comedy, poetry, cabaret, drag, workshops, social events, works-in-progress, and so much more.

“It’s super exciting,” says Kate, “and this year we’ve got a team of people making things happen smoothly thanks to CNZ funding. My health has declined significantly in the past year so Susan and I are supremely grateful to have Jo Marsh (she/her) as Festival Co-ordinator, Jamie Feton (she/her/they/them) as Accessibility Co-ordinator, Lucien Rose (they/them) as Volunteer Co-ordinator, plus Charlie Hann (they/they) on website design.” “We’re even getting ourselves a pet!” laughs Susan. “Kate and I both need extreme prodding to get things done!”

Accessibility remains at the core of DAFT. “We are only using wheelchair accessible venues (BATS and 2/57 on Willis St),” Kate explains, “and we’re offering as many events as we can with NZSL, Audio Description, Relaxed performances, multiple seating options, and more.”

DAFT invites everyone to the festival Launch on Saturday September 16th, 5pm at two/fiftyseven for teasers of what’s in store. Don’t miss out! Register early for the koha workshops and buy tickets for shows from www.bats.co.nz. Tickets are on a sliding scale starting from $8! Affordable, accessible art!

“We’ve had an amazing response to our callouts for performers and volunteers,” says Susan. “It shows that there is a huge need for DAFT.” Kate adds “I’m thrilled and I’m already planning for 2024!”

