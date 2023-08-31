World-first James Bond Experience Launches In Queenstown

Premium tourism operator BLACK is launching a world-first James Bond Aston Martin experience to cater to the growing luxury tourism market.

BLACK’s unique James Bond-inspired Aston Martin experience allows guests to ride in a rare Aston Martin 007 Vantage car – one of only a hundred worldwide – and the only model in Australasia. The vehicle’s design pays homage to the original Aston Martin V8 which appears in the 1987 James Bond film, The Living Daylights.

BLACK director Nigel Hobbs says the immersive James Bond tour is a unique way of experiencing Queenstown and appeals to movie and car enthusiasts.

“Rather than visualising what a day in the life of James Bond is like, visitors can now actualise it,” he says. “Our guests will drive around the stunning Southern Lakes landscapes in the rare Aston Martin 007 Vantage and hear about the history behind the twenty-five James Bond movies, from their knowledgeable movie-buff driver.

“Naturally, the road leads them to a great local location, where guests will enjoy a refreshing Vesper Martini, shaken not stirred,” he says.

The Aston Martin 007 Vantage car is owned by a Queenstown car enthusiast, who purchased it from a private collection in the UK last year.

In addition to the Aston Martin drive, a secondary package includes a private helicopter ride to a guided 1.5-hour snowmobile tour. During the warmer months, guests can choose to fly to a local golf course, nearby glaciers or create their own itinerary with Over The Top Helicopters.

Hobbs says the unique experience is timely, with Queenstown’s luxury tourism market bouncing back after Covid. He anticipates a busy summer, with BLACK experiencing a record number of forward bookings and is forecasting to trade 40% above pre-Covid revenue levels.

“We are seeing an influx of high-net-worth individuals travelling here from the US,” he says. “We are excited to welcome guests back and look forward to sharing our unique and beautiful region after a difficult few years for the Queenstown tourism community.”

The BLACK James Bond experience will be available from August 31, with an exclusive launch at the Over The Top Helicopters hanger at Queenstown Airport.

About BLACK

BLACK is a premium service offering meaningful luxury travel experience for visitors coming to Queenstown and the lower South Island of New Zealand. Founded by local adventurer, entrepreneur and businessman Andrew Brinsley, the business is designed to cater to the discerning traveller. Through his own experience within the tourism industry, he saw the demand for expertly guided, personalised luxury journeys that were tailored to each guest's bespoke needs. The respected boutique brand is now under the reins of NZ tourism leaders Nigel Hobbs and Heidi Farren and continues to offer world-class luxury adventure touring and transport experiences.

About the Aston Martin 007 Vantage

The bespoke Aston Martin 007 Vantage model was released in 2021, following the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. The exclusive car model – with only one hundred made worldwide – has a four-litre, eight-speed transmission, 685Nm twin turbo V8 engine, with the capability to reach a maximum speed of 313 kilometres per hour, and a 3.5 second time of 1 – 100 kph. Produced by Aston Martin’s bespoke division – called ‘Q by Aston Martin’ - includes interior features, such as crosshairs etched into the car’s paddle shift gear levers, a complete black leather interior and fitted with a set of limited-edition skis and ski rack that pay homage to the winterised saloon from 1987 James Bond film.

© Scoop Media

