Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Solomon Islands Advance To Semi-finals As Vanuatu Win To Boost Their Chances At OFC Men's Olympic Qualifier 2023

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

The ten men of Solomon Islands impressively saw off Samoa in their second Group B match to secure their place in the semi-finals at OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier in Auckland.

Despite going a man down after Alford Kanahanimae saw a straight red for a lunging tackle on Samoa’s Luke Salisbury, Solomon Islands were by far the better side and well worth the 3-0 margin.

Kyah Cahill almost scored a consolation for Samoa after he dispossessed goalkeeper Petua in the box but the resulting effort was blocked. Juan Gobbi’s follow-up was then well saved by the recovering Petua.

Samoa will now face Vanuatu with both sides vying for second place in the group and a semi-final berth. Solomon Islands will look to complete a 100% group stage record when they face Tonga.

Solomon Islands: 3 (Junior ROCKY 39, Javin WAE 60, Ben FOX 64)
Samoa: 0

HT: 1-0

Vanuatu have kept their hopes live of qualifying for the semi-finals at the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier after a 3-0 win over Tonga at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Both sides had come off 3-0 defeats by Samoa and the Solomon Islands respectively and the result means Tonga are effectively eliminated from semi-final contention while Vanuatu will need a result against Samoa in their final group game to have a chance of progressing.

Two goals in either half did the damage as Vanuatu dominated proceedings throughout the 90 minutes. Tonga were reduced to 10 men in the second half when defender Kulisitofa Kite received a second yellow card after a cynical trip.

Vanuatu will face Samoa and Tonga meet the Solomon Islands in the final round of Group B fixtures on Sunday.

Tonga: 0
Vanuatu: 4 (Nicolas KING 5' 82', George CHICHIRUA 24', Giniho TABE 69')

HT: 0-2

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 