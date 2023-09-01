Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Aotearoa New Zealand’s National Writer-residency Organisation Announces Its 2024 Writers In Residence Programme

Friday, 1 September 2023, 9:09 am
Press Release: Michael King Writers' Centre

The Michael King Writers Centre is pleased to announce that next year’s programme of residencies at the historic Signalman’s House on Takarunga Mt Victoria in Devonport, Auckland, is now open for applications. Writers awarded a residency can look forward to peaceful accommodation, the use of a writing studio, a supporting stipend and the opportunity to focus on a specific writing project.

The 2024 programme offers 14 residencies to emerging and established writers for periods of two to four weeks and one extended six-week residency for an established writer working on a significant new project. Awarded residencies will include up to four specifically for Māori or Pasifika writers.

Applications open Friday 1 September and close Monday 2 October. For the application form and more details see: https://writerscentre.org.nz/application-2024-residencies/

WHY DO WE OFFER THESE RESIDENCIES?

* The residency programme aims to support New Zealand writers and promote the development of high-quality New Zealand writing. Projects can be in a wide range of genres including non-fiction, fiction, children and young adult, drama and poetry.

WHO CAN APPLY?

* We actively seek and encourage all writers—diverse in age, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability, ethnicity, and perspective—to apply.

* Writers from throughout New Zealand.

* Emerging, mid-career or established writers.

WHAT IS THE MICHAEL KING WRITERS CENTRE?

* Founded in 2005, the Centre was established to realise Michael King’s dream of having a residential retreat for New Zealand writers enabling time and money to work on a major project over an extended period.

* Over one hundred and sixty New Zealand writers have held residencies at the centre since 2005. These include Whiti Hereaka, winner of the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction at the 2022 NZ Book Awards, David Eggleton (recent Poet Laureate for New Zealand), along with Booker prize winner Eleanor Catton. This year Gina Cole received a NZ Order of Merit for Services to Literature and Albert Belz won the Adam NZ Play Award.

