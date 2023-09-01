Spring City Returns With L.A.B, The Avalanches (DJ Set), The Temper Trap, Joy (Anonymous), Foley And More

After a hugely successful debut at Auckland Domain in 2022, Spring City Music Festival returns in 2023 with a headline performance from one New Zealand’s biggest selling bands of recent times, L.A.B.

Also joining the spring celebration are Australian hitmakers THE AVALANCHES (DJ SET), indie rock legends THE TEMPER TRAP, with British disco house maestros JOY (ANONYMOUS) tasked with closing out the Spring City stage. Kiwi locals rounding off the day include pop duo FOLEY, three piece electro-house act HOTEL TROPIC, Auckland DJ and Producer MISSB and the new George FM Night host, BECCIE B.

Tickets are on sale Monday September 4 at 2pm - HERE. Sign up for the presale NOW and earn points to win the chance to be Mayor of Spring City, along with discounted tickets and VIP prizes. Last year’s festival sold out so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid missing out.

The one day festival held at the iconic Auckland Domain in November, saw over 10,000 people in 2022 turn out to celebrate Spring and welcome in the new Summer. This will be the third Spring City Music Festival, after its inaugural debut in 2019, returning for 2023 with a not-to-miss lineup of local music legends and international appearances.

Headlining the festival is Aotearoa powerhouse L.A.B, who are making their triumphant return to the Auckland stage after a two year hiatus from the City of Sails. The anticipated event marks L.A.B's first Auckland headline show since their impressive sell-out performances at Mt Smart and Western Springs. Gearing up to deliver an unforgettable performance in anticipation of their upcoming studio album LAB VI, fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying showcase of the band's signature sound and captivating stage presence.

Also announced to perform as stellar headliners, are Australian hitmakers The Avalanches (DJ Set) and The Temper Trap, alongside British disco house maestro JOY (ANONYMOUS), and Aotearoa’s favourite pop duo, Foley. Local support includes MissB, electronic trio Hotel Tropic and the new George FM night host, Beccie B.

Spring City Music Festival strives to be a leading sustainable inner city music festival, committing to a journey towards a zero-carbon future and beyond. Partnering with Toitū Environcare, the festival has made the long term commitment to MEASURE and REDUCE the carbon footprint - undertaking the first step of Toitū net carbonzero Event Operations certification.

"We are looking forward to returning the Spring City Festival fun back to Auckland Domain. With a world class line-up, including one of the biggest bands in NZ at one of Auckland's most iconic venues, Spring City will be one for the books,” says Kyle Bell of Endeavour Live.

"The team are looking forward to delivering a world class, sustainable music experience. Celebrate the Spring and welcome in the Summer."

Spring City Music Festival is also proud to work alongside The Starship Foundation as the nominated charity for the event.

SPRING CITY CLUB MODE FT JOY (ANONYMOUS) & FRIENDS

Head to the official Spring City nightclub takeover at Studio, K Road, as the dance continues in full bloom with a DJ set from after party legends JOY (ANONYMOUS). Joining them and dancing to happy music (hah) are our local troublemakers BAVHU, George FM night’s Beccie B and two of the best to ever do it; Buttermilk.

The first Spring City Music Festival was held in 2019 and featured Two Door Cinema Club, Flight Facilities, and Crooked Colours; returning in 2022 with Groove Armada Live, Channel Tres, Zane Lowe, Ladyhawke and more. The festival features a massive main stage production, an elevated Spring City VIP zone, and some of Auckland’s top food vendors spread across the lush Auckland Domain grounds with views across Auckland’s notable landmarks, including the Waitemata, Rangitoto Island and the Sky Tower. This is a festival you don’t want to miss!

Tickets and more info HERE

