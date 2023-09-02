Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fiji Beat Papua New Guinea To Reach The Semi-finals At The OFC Men's Olympic Qualifier

Saturday, 2 September 2023, 8:31 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

Fiji have joined New Zealand from Group A in advancing to the semi-finals of the OFC Men's Olympic Qualifier in Auckland.

Robert Sherman’s side has bounced back from Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat by the hosts to beat Papua New Guinea 2-0 at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium, to finish runner up in the Group.

Fiji dominated from the outset with Thomas Dunn just failing to get on the end of a brilliant cross before skipper Etonia Dogalau headed home in the 5th minute after a cross from Nabil Begg to open the scoring. Dogalau was a persistent aerial threat with his height.

The Fijians bossed possession in the opening spell and exploited the space out wide on a picture-perfect sunny day in Auckland.

Papua New Guinea who only arrived in the country late on Wednesday night were sluggish to begin with and gradually grew into the game. They were always dangerous on the counterattack and Oberth Simon had a chance to level the scores in the 20th minute when he found himself in a lot of space down the left, but the Fijian defence scrambled across to shut him down.

Dogalau should have extended Fiji’s lead in the 30th minute when Dogalau was put clean through on goal by left back Mohammed Muzakkir -Nabeel but with only the advancing PNG keeper Adrian Redenut to beat, he scuffed his shot wide.

1-0 up at the break and Fiji were looking comfortable. Dogalau headed straight at the keeper from six yards out six minutes into the second spell as Fiji continued in their ascendency.

They doubled their lead in the 65th minute with a brilliant header from Aporosa Yada after a perfectly timed cross from Begg for his second assist.

The game become scrappy as the half wore on and PNG needing to win and desperate to score three goals pushed players forward. But they were unable to muster any meaningful shots to trouble Aydin Mustahib in the Fijian goal.

Fiji are likely to face the Solomon Islands in Wednesday’s semi-finals, who are expected to top Group B which concludes at The Trusts Arena tomorrow.

Papua New Guinea: 0
Fiji: 2 (Etonia DOGALAU 5', Aporosa YADA 66')

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More

Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More


Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 