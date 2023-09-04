Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Meet The WEST COASTERS – On Whakaata Māori

Monday, 4 September 2023, 10:35 am
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

An intimate documentary series transports the viewer with its poignant narrative of resilience and heritage exploring the lives of Māori on the rugged Te Tai o Poutini (West Coast) of Te Wai Pounamu.

Funded by NZ On Air, WEST COASTERS premieres at 7.30 PM on Monday 4 September on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Co-producer Tara Durrant (Ngāi Te Rangi), of Fire Fire says the series shows the profound significance of embracing the past whilst stepping into the future.

“Anchored by the Arahura River flowing through their ancestral lands, WEST COASTERS showcases six stories of Māori, their deep connection to the land and their aspirations for the future,” says Tara Durrant.

“At the heart of everything rests the pounamu, a sacred peace stone nestled beneath the flowing waters of the awa.

“The enduring struggle for pounamu has shaped the narrative of West Coast Māori.

“While the gold rush may have faded into history, the breathtaking beauty of the South Island stands as a stark juxtaposition to the losses endured by these lands” says Tara.

“Amidst the challenges, the unwavering spirit of the West Coasters shines through their unbreakable connection to the whenua they call home.”

MONDAY 4 SEPTEMBER 7.30 PM: EPISODE 1 – TE TAI O POUTINI – Discover the essence of Te Tai o Poutini. Delve into the history, pūrākau, and vibrant community of this remarkable place. At the heart of it all rests the pounamu.

MONDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 7.30 PM: EPISODE 2 – ANCIENT LANDS – Journey into the depths of the West Coast, an ancient land encompassing the vastness of the sea, endless stretches of sand, towering mountains, and majestic glaciers.

MONDAY 18 SEPTEMBER 7.30 PM: EPISODE 3 – CONFRONTING LOSS – The arrival of a new culture brings forth a devastating impact, causing loss, disconnection and a decline in their population.

MONDAY 25 SEPTEMBER 7.30 PM: EPISODE 4 – A PATH TO PROGRESS – Through shared experiences, ancestral bonds, and a profound love for their heritage, the people of Te Tai o Poutini – “the stone people” – embark on a journey of reclamation and reconnection.

MONDAY 2 OCTOBER 7.30 PM: EPISODE 5 – EMPOWERING WĀHINE – Embracing their unique strengths, vulnerabilities and resilience, the remarkable wāhine of Te Tai o Poutini are at the forefront of driving positive change and shaping a powerful legacy.

MONDAY 9 OCTOBER 7.30 PM: EPISODE 6 – THE FUTURE OF TE TAI O POUTINI – With unwavering determination the West Coasters work tirelessly to build a community that reflects their values, dreams and aspirations.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 