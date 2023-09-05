Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
WE WILL ROCK YOU -- The Queen & Ben Elton Musical Announced For Wellington

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 5:38 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Today, we’re celebrating what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 77th birthday with a very special announcement for the Capital.

WE WILL ROCK YOU, the world’s favourite rock musical featuring 24 of Queen’s greatest hits, is coming to Wellington for the very first time in 2024.

With a hilarious script by Ben Elton, WE WILL ROCK YOU rivals the scale and spectacle of the band’s legendary live performances.

Brought to Wellington by the Capital Theatre Trust and G&T Productions – the same companies who’ve just celebrated a sold out season of Wicked and last year’s Les Miserables - WE WILL ROCK YOU will again offer audiences a world-class theatrical experience.

This amazing musical, endorsed by Queen’s own Roger Taylor and Brian May, will premiere at the St James Theatre, Wellington, on 15 August. Pre-sales start today and all remaining tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster this Thursday, 7 September at 9am – priced from $79.50.

First premiering at London’s Dominion Theatre in 2002, WE WILL ROCK YOU was seen by six million people over 4600 performances during an astonishing 12-year run, becoming one of the most successful musicals in West End history. It also found unprecedented popularity around the world, playing to a global audience of 20 million across 28 countries.

WE WILL ROCK YOU tells the story of a globalized future without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, fight against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss, the Killer Queen; they fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of the age of rock. Scaramouche and Galileo, two young outsiders, cannot come to terms with the bleak conformist reality. They join the Bohemians and embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and rock!

Capital Theatre Trust chairperson Sandy Brewer says: “We are thrilled to be returning to the St James with a world-class production. We’ve set the bench high and Wellington audiences have supported us in record numbers. Let’s rock it again!”

Featuring a spectacular set and costumes, the Wellington production will be directed by David Adkins who helmed the recent critically acclaimed season of Kinky Boots in Auckland and Wellington.

David says he is delighted to be able to bring such an iconic musical to the capital.

“You have waited such a long time to see this production. The story will make you think and the music will make you want to rock. I know audiences will love it.”

