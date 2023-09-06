Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Strong Growth In On Demand Viewing – Latest Audience Trends From NZ On Air Research

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: NZ On Air

NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? research for 2023 shows audiences want their content when they want it – and that means on demand.


The latest results from the series survey Where Are The Audiences? reveal audience behaviour in 2023, and how this compares to the 2021 survey, as well as the ongoing trend since the research began in 2014.

The 2023 survey, conducted in April-May by Glasshouse Consulting, asked 1408 New Zealanders aged 15+ about the media they used ‘yesterday’.

The key observations this year are:

All digital media continue to grow – there’s now a clear gap between audiences watching online video and SVOD, and those watching linear TV.

68% use online video daily, 57% SVOD, 50% linear TV and 50% music streaming.

On demand viewing shows the strongest audience growth of any media – largely driven by growth in TVNZ+ – which is the fastest growing of any of the sites, channels and stations in this survey (27% daily reach).

The most popular media options for New Zealand audiences are YouTube (for video) (44%), Netflix (42%), Facebook (for video) (36%), TVNZ 1 (34%) and Spotify (33%).

Linear TV no longer attracts the biggest audience during the traditional peak time of 6pm-10.30pm.

Time spent using various media has also shifted – New Zealanders now spend more time using digital media than traditional media.

The digital growth trend has now spread to the older age ranges in this survey.

Gaming use has declined – but this may have been off a COVID-generated peak.

Stuff is the most widely used news site while TVNZ remains the most trusted news source.

NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland says the latest data continues the trend NZ On Air has been observing for almost a decade, and that is also being seen globally.

“The future of media is clearly now on digital platforms. Audiences on demand are growing. Our investment strategy recognises this and we’ve seen some excellent successes already this year with premium drama rolled out on linear and on demand concurrently, giving audiences greater access to content how and when they want it,” said Mr Harland.

“We are seeing our local broadcasters all growing their digital offerings but another challenge is connecting local audiences with the excellent content being created for them. Our funding decisions must continue to be informed by robust data insights and audience research and the content must be comprehensively promoted so audiences know where to find it, he continued.

“The agility of our platform agnostic funding model is its key strength and is now more important than ever.”

For the full report go to nzonair.govt.nz/research

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 