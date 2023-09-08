Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Draw Finalised For The OFC U-16 Women's Championship In Tahiti

Friday, 8 September 2023, 5:09 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

The draw for the OFC U-16 Women's Championship 2023, to be played in Tahiti, has been finalised this morning.

Eight teams will compete across two groups of four, with the top two advancing to the semi-final stage.

Group A will feature New Caledonia, Tahiti, Tonga and Solomon Islands, with the opening match of the tournament between Tonga and the Solomon Islands to be played on September 13 (September 14 NZT).

Group B includes New Zealand, Cook Islands, Fiji, and Vanuatu, with the opening fixture in the Group between New Zealand and the Cook Islands to be played on September 14 (September 15 NZT).

All matches will be played at the Stade Pater in Papeete.

The top two sides from each group will compete in the semi-finals, to be held on September 23, with teams finishing in 3rd and 4th respectively qualifying for the play-off for 5th and play-off for 7th matches.

The play-off for 3rd place and the final will be held on Tuesday September 26.

The winner will represent Oceania at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by the Dominican Republic.

FULL SCHEDULE (kick-off times local).

September 13
Tonga v Solomon Islands (4:00pm)
New Caledonia v Tahiti (7:00pm)

September 14
New Zealand v Cook Islands (4:00pm)
Fiji v Vanuatu (7:00pm)

September 16
New Caledonia v Tonga (4:00pm)
Solomon Islands v Tahiti (7:00pm)

September 17
New Zealand v Fiji (4:00pm)
Vanuatu v Cook Islands (7:00pm)

September 19
Solomon Islands v New Caledonia (4:00pm)
Tahiti v Tonga (7:00pm)

September 20
Vanuatu v New Zealand (4:00pm)
Cook Islands v Fiji (7:00pm)

September 23
Semi-Final 1 (4:00pm)
Semi-Final 2 (7:00pm)

September 24
Play-off for 7th place (4:00pm)
Play-off for 5th place (7:00pm)

September 26
Play-off for 3rd place (4:00pm)
Final (7:00pm)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 