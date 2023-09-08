Draw Finalised For The OFC U-16 Women's Championship In Tahiti

The draw for the OFC U-16 Women's Championship 2023, to be played in Tahiti, has been finalised this morning.

Eight teams will compete across two groups of four, with the top two advancing to the semi-final stage.

Group A will feature New Caledonia, Tahiti, Tonga and Solomon Islands, with the opening match of the tournament between Tonga and the Solomon Islands to be played on September 13 (September 14 NZT).

Group B includes New Zealand, Cook Islands, Fiji, and Vanuatu, with the opening fixture in the Group between New Zealand and the Cook Islands to be played on September 14 (September 15 NZT).

All matches will be played at the Stade Pater in Papeete.

The top two sides from each group will compete in the semi-finals, to be held on September 23, with teams finishing in 3rd and 4th respectively qualifying for the play-off for 5th and play-off for 7th matches.

The play-off for 3rd place and the final will be held on Tuesday September 26.

The winner will represent Oceania at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by the Dominican Republic.

FULL SCHEDULE (kick-off times local).

September 13

Tonga v Solomon Islands (4:00pm)

New Caledonia v Tahiti (7:00pm)

September 14

New Zealand v Cook Islands (4:00pm)

Fiji v Vanuatu (7:00pm)

September 16

New Caledonia v Tonga (4:00pm)

Solomon Islands v Tahiti (7:00pm)

September 17

New Zealand v Fiji (4:00pm)

Vanuatu v Cook Islands (7:00pm)

September 19

Solomon Islands v New Caledonia (4:00pm)

Tahiti v Tonga (7:00pm)

September 20

Vanuatu v New Zealand (4:00pm)

Cook Islands v Fiji (7:00pm)

September 23

Semi-Final 1 (4:00pm)

Semi-Final 2 (7:00pm)

September 24

Play-off for 7th place (4:00pm)

Play-off for 5th place (7:00pm)

September 26

Play-off for 3rd place (4:00pm)

Final (7:00pm)

