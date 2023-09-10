Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZSQ National Tour - Woven Pathways

Sunday, 10 September 2023, 5:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand String Quartet

The highly acclaimed New Zealand String Quartet (NZSQ) is set to captivate audiences nationwide with their 2023 National Tour, Woven Pathways. Comprising of four carefully curated programmes, Woven Pathways weaves a compelling narrative about the human condition and will tour nationally from 18th August to 17th September 2023.

In signature NZSQ style, each programme contains a heady mix of familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary New Zealand compositions. This fusion of classical and contemporary pieces means there’s something for every level of chamber music enthusiast and supports NZSQ’s commitment to "providing transformational chamber music experiences for all New Zealanders.”

Throughout the course of the tour, the NZSQ will perform 15 concerts in ten locations across Aotearoa. This includes a special concert in Rotorua, where the ensemble will return after five years since their last performance in the city. Between concerts, the four members of the Quartet will be making the most of their time in each community with a busy schedule of school and community workshops.

“Our flagship national tour is a great opportunity for the NZSQ to extend its reach beyond concert halls and into the community”, says Aislinn Ryan, NZSQ’s General Manager. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with organisations such as Sistema Aotearoa in Ōtara and Orchestras Central in Waikato to engage with young people at the beginning of their musical journeys.”

Another highlight of Woven Pathways will be Programme Four: Connection. This programme will be performed in both Rotorua and Hamiton and consists of works composed for string quartet and taonga pūoro. The Quartet will be joined on stage by Horomona Horo, eminent taonga pūoro player and NZSQ’s Matanga Nga Toi Māori.

“There’s this coming together of these two traditions, from a classical side through to a traditional Māori side. The conversations and the musicality, the playing ability and the performance is just natural,” says Horomona Horo (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Taranaki) of the programme.

2023 marks the 22nd year of New Zealand String Quartet’s annual National Tour. Proudly supported by the Turnovsky Endowment Trust, the National Tour provides an opportunity for New Zealanders across the country to connect with Aotearoa’s only full-time, professional string quartet.

Woven Pathways promises to be an unforgettable musical experience presented by a leading force in New Zealand chamber music. Tickets are on sale now through Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tour/2023/new-zealand-string-quartetrs-2023-national-tour

 

ENDS

 

About the New Zealand String Quartet:

Celebrating its 36th season in 2023, the New Zealand String Quartet has established an international reputation for its insightful interpretations, compelling communication, and dynamic performing style. The Quartet is known for its imaginative programming and powerful connection with audiences of all kinds. As New Zealand's foremost chamber music ensemble, the Quartet is committed to enriching lives through the profound experience of chamber music.

The New Zealand String Quartet is comprised of Helene Pohl (First Violin), Monique Lapins (Second Violin), Gillian Ansell (Viola) and Rolf Gjelsten (Cello).

 

For more information please contact:

Tyler Clarke

Marketing Coordinator, New Zealand String Quartet Trust

Email: media@nzsq.org.nz

Phone: 027 275 2111

