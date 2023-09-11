Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lalaga Card Game Weaving Conversations

Monday, 11 September 2023, 6:09 am
Press Release: Health Quality and Safety Commission

Want to have honest, meaningful conversations packed with māfana (warmth) and mālie (humour) for connection?

We are excited to announce the launch of Lalaga, a card game that revives and elevates the art of conversation.

Lalaga developed by Torisse Laulu and her team of Oceanic women (Gabby Manu, Lauren Wepa and Atelaite Mapa) have breathed new life into using the Oceanic rich methodology of talanoa to bridge disconnection. With funding from J R McKenzie Trust, Lalaga has 5 levels of varying depths of questions and prompts that gives players flexibility to customise conversations that nurture relational spaces of genuine connection outside of the online worlds. If you play your cards right, the experience can be as cathartic as a therapy session or a night out.

“Lalaga means to weave and I’ve always been fascinated with this idea of separate pieces belonging together. I see our society as the same thing, that there is space for us to be separate but it is more important that we should be woven together,” said Torisse Laulu, creator of Lalaga. 

Annie Sheck who purchased and played Lalaga with her family said “we stopped playing after 3am and there were tears, there were real heartfelt things that we hadn’t heard each other say to one another before. It was just really wholesome.”

Lalaga is a win-win game: you’ll get to know better your loved ones, a work colleague or a potential boo, and maybe discover something about yourself as well. You can purchase the Lalaga card game for $35.00 online at: https://www.lalaga.org

