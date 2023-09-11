Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand SailGP Team Unable To Participate On Day Two In Saint-Tropez

Monday, 11 September 2023, 6:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand SailGP

Unfortunately, due to the extent of the damage to the New Zealand SailGP Team wingsail – which happened after the final race of the opening day at the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez – the team won’t be able to participate in racing today.

The safety of everyone involved in SailGP is our top priority. A thorough investigation is underway as to why the wing came out of alignment which caused the structural failure to happen. We will be working hard to determine what happened and how to prevent future occurrences. In the meantime, while we determine the facts we will not use the 29m wing configuration.

SailGP will be doing everything it can to ensure that the New Zealand team is on the start line for the ROCKWOOL Sail Grand Prix in Taranto.

© Scoop Media

