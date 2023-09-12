Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Symphony Orchestra, Signature Choir And Live Nation Present Mana Moana

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 7:05 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

A CELEBRATION OF SONGS FROM ACROSS PASIFIKA

AUCKLAND, NZ (TUESDAY 12 SEPTEMBER, 2023) – New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa (NZSO) and Signature Choir with Live Nation present Mana Moana, an incredible musical experience coming to Auckland’s Spark Arena for one night only Friday November 24, 2023.

Mana Moana is a celebration and fusion of two worlds of music colliding, with 80 choral singers and 78 NZSO musicians on stage showcasing the gorgeous harmonies and rich melodies of traditional songs from across Pasifika islands.

After selling out in 2022 in Wellington, this energetic, unique, and emotional celebration will bring traditional and contemporary songs from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau to Auckland for this special community event.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm Thursday September 14, tickets start from $19.90.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

A collaborative journey to celebrate and promote the languages and stories of Pasifika, in 2022 New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa (NZSO) and Signature Choir created high-quality audio recordings and videos of Pasifika songs in partnership with RNZ, followed by a live performance at Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington. Now this incredible musical experience comes to Auckland’s Spark Arena in November 2023. Audience-recorded videos from the Wellington show have accumulated over 1 million views on social media, highlighting the massive impact Mana Moana has already made.

The Mana Moana project was curated by Helen Tupai, Music Director, Signature Choir in partnership with Wellington Pasifika communities, and orchestrated by Thomas Goss. Signature Choir draws its 80 members from across Wellington & Auckland, giving this show an even stronger connection to Auckland communities and making Mana Moana truly community-driven.

With the NZSO conducted by Brent Stewart from the NZSO, Mana Moana harnesses the huge majestic sound and varied colour palette of the NZSO to showcase the gorgeous harmonies and rich melodies of Pasifika music, creating a platform to tell these much-loved stories. It also marks one of the first times that a Pasifika choir has partnered with a fully professional orchestra to deliver a body of work that is 100% Pasifika music. 
“Mana Moana re-imagines Pasifika music by fusing the power of choral harmony, with a lush and grand orchestra, making it a truly magical experience,” says Signature Choir Music Director Helen Tupai. 
“Singing our songs in a really unique way, but still familiar fashion is so surreal and fun, so we are excited for our communities to see Mana Moana in person. Partnering with a world-class orchestra to sing songs that are prominent and significant to our Pasifika communities provides a huge sense of pride, so much so that it's hard to not get emotional when performing.”

The words ‘mana’ and ‘moana’ are common terms, shared across many Pasifika languages. Mana meaning sacred, spirit, prestige, power. Moana meaning the ocean, or a body of water. As our islands are all connected via the sea, with Mana Moana we wish to highlight the connectedness of our Pasifika nations through music, telling our stories and showcasing our beautiful Pasifika languages to Aotearoa and abroad.

The selection of songs was led by Wellington’s Pasifika communities and included both traditional and contemporary songs, such as ‘Faliu le la’ – a song that depicts the beauty of Samoa’s vast and beautiful landscape, ‘Siueli o e pasifiki’ written by Queen Salote Tupou III to proclaim her love for her beloved country, and ‘Isa lei’ – a Fijian farewell song, with choir arrangements by Helen Tupai and Jadrah Tupai. Key figures from Pasifika communities helped Signature Choir select songs on the basis of their prominence and significance to the Pasifika nations they represent and the stories that they tell.

Past Signature Choir member, and half of The Laughing Samoans, Tofiga Fepulea’i will MC Mana Moana at Spark Arena in November.

MANA MOANA 
Presented by New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Signature Choir, Live Nation

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND FRIDAY NOVEMBER 24

Live Nation Presale runs Wednesday September 13, 12pm – Thursday September 14, 11am

General Public Onsale: Thursday September 14, from 12pm

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Live Nation Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 