Adine Wilson Appointed To Integrity In Sport And Recreation Establishment Board

Former Silver Ferns captain and sports lawyer Adine Wilson has been appointed to the four-member Establishment Board that is overseeing the creation of the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission – a new Independent Crown Entity responsible for protecting and promoting the safety and well-being of participants and the fairness of competition in New Zealand’s sport and recreation sector.

As captain of the Silver Ferns, Wilson led New Zealand to the gold medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. The out-going chair of the New Zealand Netball Players’ Association, Wilson currently works as a lawyer with Meredith Connell in its sports law department.

“Sport has been a huge, incredibly positive part of my life,” Wilson said.

“Joining the Integrity in Sport and Recreation Establishment Board is a great chance to play a part in helping to ensure all New Zealanders have the best possible experiences when they participate in sport and recreation. It’s a massive part of who we are as Kiwis.”

As a mother of two sporty teenage boys, Wilson says she is particularly focused on wellbeing and safety at all levels of participation.

“I was lucky enough to experience playing sport in that elite space and now, through the kids, I’m getting to experience what it is like coming through school sports and at that real grass roots level.

“I’m a big believer that you just want everybody to be able to play sport, to have access to safe spaces where they can have great experiences.”

Wilson joins Don Mackinnon (chair) Tim Castle and Traci Houpapa on the four-member board. She replaces Alexis Pritchard, the former international boxer who stood down from the Establishment Board to take up a position as Athlete Engagement Lead for the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

The Integrity Sport and Recreation Act that establishes the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission was enacted on August 23, 2023.

Due to be operational by July 2024, the Commission will be independent from existing Government entities, including Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ.

The Commission will take on parts of the existing sport and recreation integrity landscape, including Drug Free Sport New Zealand and Sport New Zealand’s integrity functions including its complaints and mediation service.

It will also be responsible for a strengthened approach to competition manipulation and corruption.

Establishment Board chair Don Mackinnon welcomed Wilson’s appointment to the Board.

“Adine is an icon of New Zealand sport whose work establishing the NZNPA has helped shaped our nation’s sporting landscape,” Mackinnon said.

“I know she will add tremendous value to the Board as we continue the work to establish the Commission.”



Integrity in Sport and Recreation Establishment Board

Don Mackinnon (chair)

Don Mackinnon is one of New Zealand’s leading sports lawyers and directors. He is currently Chair of super rugby club The Blues, was a long serving director of NZ Cricket (and Chair of its High Performance Committee) and is also Chair of the Integrity Vetting Panel of World Athletics based in Monaco.

Don has previously served as a director of Sport NZ, High Performance Sport NZ, was Chair of Netball NZ and chaired the Sport and Recreation Integrity Working Group.

Traci Houpapa

An award-winning company director and recognised industry leader, Traci Houpapa is a trusted advisor to Māori, Government and industry on strategic and economic development.

Traci holds a number of directorships in the public and private sector, including Chiefs Rugby Club and NZ Trade and Enterprise.

Traci was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to business and Māori in the 2012 Queen’s Birthday honours.

Tim Castle

Tim is in private practice as a barrister and is the current Chair of DFSNZ.

He is widely known and respected for his expertise and experience, in the fields of national and international sports law, mediation and governance, and working for and with Iwi/hapū Māori to advance recognition and integration of Māori Treaty rights.

Tim provides strategic advice to national and international umbrella sporting bodies, high profile national sporting organisations, athletes and support professionals.

Tim also represents, as agent and manager, several elite New Zealand athletes across codes and gender, and is an accredited agent with NZRPA. He has significant experience as a mediator in sport.



Adine Wilson

A former Silver Ferns captain, Wilson led New Zealand to gold medal at 2006 Commonwealth Games.

A commercial lawyer with Meredith Connell in its sports law team, Wilson helped establish the NZ Netball Players Association, serving on its board for 17 years.

She is a trustee of the Tania Dalton Foundation, and also works as a commentator for Sky Sports.

