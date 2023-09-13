Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Adine Wilson Appointed To Integrity In Sport And Recreation Establishment Board

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: Integrity Sport and Recreation

 

Former Silver Ferns captain and sports lawyer Adine Wilson has been appointed to the four-member Establishment Board that is overseeing the creation of the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission – a new Independent Crown Entity responsible for protecting and promoting the safety and well-being of participants and the fairness of competition in New Zealand’s sport and recreation sector.

As captain of the Silver Ferns, Wilson led New Zealand to the gold medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. The out-going chair of the New Zealand Netball Players’ Association, Wilson currently works as a lawyer with Meredith Connell in its sports law department.

“Sport has been a huge, incredibly positive part of my life,” Wilson said.

“Joining the Integrity in Sport and Recreation Establishment Board is a great chance to play a part in helping to ensure all New Zealanders have the best possible experiences when they participate in sport and recreation. It’s a massive part of who we are as Kiwis.”

As a mother of two sporty teenage boys, Wilson says she is particularly focused on wellbeing and safety at all levels of participation.

“I was lucky enough to experience playing sport in that elite space and now, through the kids, I’m getting to experience what it is like coming through school sports and at that real grass roots level.

“I’m a big believer that you just want everybody to be able to play sport, to have access to safe spaces where they can have great experiences.”

Wilson joins Don Mackinnon (chair) Tim Castle and Traci Houpapa on the four-member board. She replaces Alexis Pritchard, the former international boxer who stood down from the Establishment Board to take up a position as Athlete Engagement Lead for the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

The Integrity Sport and Recreation Act that establishes the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission was enacted on August 23, 2023.

Due to be operational by July 2024, the Commission will be independent from existing Government entities, including Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ.

The Commission will take on parts of the existing sport and recreation integrity landscape, including Drug Free Sport New Zealand and Sport New Zealand’s integrity functions including its complaints and mediation service.

It will also be responsible for a strengthened approach to competition manipulation and corruption.

Establishment Board chair Don Mackinnon welcomed Wilson’s appointment to the Board.

“Adine is an icon of New Zealand sport whose work establishing the NZNPA has helped shaped our nation’s sporting landscape,” Mackinnon said.

“I know she will add tremendous value to the Board as we continue the work to establish the Commission.” 
 

About the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission

The Commission is tasked with protecting and promoting the safety and well-being of participants and the fairness of competition in New Zealand’s sport and recreation sector.

Due to be operational by July 2024, it will be independent from existing Government entities, including Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ.

The Commission will take on parts of the existing sport and recreation integrity landscape, including Drug Free Sport New Zealand and Sport New Zealand’s integrity functions, as well as the current complaints and mediation mechanism.

It will be responsible for a strengthened approach to competition manipulation and corruption.

For more information about the Integrity Transition Programme visit: www.integritytransition.org.nz 
 

Integrity in Sport and Recreation Establishment Board

Don Mackinnon (chair)

Don Mackinnon is one of New Zealand’s leading sports lawyers and directors. He is currently Chair of super rugby club The Blues, was a long serving director of NZ Cricket (and Chair of its High Performance Committee) and is also Chair of the Integrity Vetting Panel of World Athletics based in Monaco.

Don has previously served as a director of Sport NZ, High Performance Sport NZ, was Chair of Netball NZ and chaired the Sport and Recreation Integrity Working Group.

Traci Houpapa

An award-winning company director and recognised industry leader, Traci Houpapa is a trusted advisor to Māori, Government and industry on strategic and economic development.

Traci holds a number of directorships in the public and private sector, including Chiefs Rugby Club and NZ Trade and Enterprise.

Traci was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to business and Māori in the 2012 Queen’s Birthday honours.

Tim Castle

Tim is in private practice as a barrister and is the current Chair of DFSNZ.

He is widely known and respected for his expertise and experience, in the fields of national and international sports law, mediation and governance, and working for and with Iwi/hapū Māori to advance recognition and integration of Māori Treaty rights.

Tim provides strategic advice to national and international umbrella sporting bodies, high profile national sporting organisations, athletes and support professionals.

Tim also represents, as agent and manager, several elite New Zealand athletes across codes and gender, and is an accredited agent with NZRPA. He has significant experience as a mediator in sport.
 

Adine Wilson

A former Silver Ferns captain, Wilson led New Zealand to gold medal at 2006 Commonwealth Games.

A commercial lawyer with Meredith Connell in its sports law team, Wilson helped establish the NZ Netball Players Association, serving on its board for 17 years.

She is a trustee of the Tania Dalton Foundation, and also works as a commentator for Sky Sports.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Integrity Sport and Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 