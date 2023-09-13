Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One Month Remaining To Apply For The Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: Ministry for Culture and Heritage

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is calling for applications from historians, researchers and non-fiction writers to produce stories about their communities.

The Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grant offers successful applicants up to $12,000 to to support history research and writing.

"The Grant is open for applications throughout the year and this year’s deadline is coming up on Sunday 15 October," says Glenis Philip-Barbara, Deputy Chief Executive - Te Hua Delivery.

"This is a reminder that if you’ve been thinking about applying for the Grant, you have a month left to submit it.

"The Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants support projects that will help inform and educate our communities about the history of Aotearoa New Zealand through new lenses.

"Recent projects that have received support through the fund include award-winning publications such as Nick Bollinger’s Jumping Sundays: The Rise and Fall of Counterculture in Aotearoa New Zealand and Rachel Buchanan’s Te Motunui Epa.

"We are looking forward to seeing the calibre of applications we will receive this year, and the opportunity to further support our understanding of Aotearoa New Zealand’s past" said Philip-Barbara.

The Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grant is funded by the New Zealand History Research Trust Fund and administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

To learn more about the fund or how to apply, see: https://mch.govt.nz/funding-nz-culture/ministry-grants-awards/new-zealand-history-research-trust

Applications can be made in te reo Māori or English.

