Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rooney Wants Rookie Honours – And More

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 11:06 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Jackson Rooney is targeting rookie honours and more - Supplied

Hot on the heels of his big win in the Hampton Downs Academy Shootout last week, Hawke’s Bay driver Jackson Rooney has today confirmed his first season in cars will be in the 2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship.

The 19-year-old heavy transport engineer has been karting since he was just six, has raced internationally and has numerous regional and North Island titles to his name. But this season he wanted to step up to cars and the Toyota 86 Championship was his first choice.

“I’ve been watching it for some time thinking it was the best possible step up after karts,” he said. “The racing is close, its competitive and the opportunities for anyone doing well are significant.”

Race winning team RaceLab will oversee his 2023-2024 campaign and have been running him in testing at Hampton Downs, Taupo, and Manfeild in recent months. He’s also worked hard on sponsorship and will carry the colours of NAPA, Real Steal and Ryco amongst others for the full season.

Not only that, but he also has former champion and rising Kiwi star Callum Hedge in his camp, a notable ally as he gets ready for his first season circuit racing.

“It’s a big change from karting,” he added. “In many ways everything you have learned has to be put to one side and you must learn a whole new technique and some specific things about the Toyota 86.

“Callum has been brilliant in helping me in those areas and in making the transition to a tin top. I’m enjoying the engineering side also, picking over the data and looking to see what I am doing and how I can improve.”

It's not unreasonable to expect Rooney to quickly become a pacesetter but hes keeping his feet firmly on the ground. “I know how tough the racing is in this championship and I know consistency is vital, but I’m aiming to learn quickly and keep improving. If I do that well I should be in with a chance of being competitive in the rookie championship and beyond that, I’ll go for it if there’s an opportunity for more.”

The 11th Toyota 86 Championship begins on November 17th at Taupo Motorsport Park and there is huge interest already from young and experienced drivers. The six round championship includes circuits in both the North and South Island and the category will be the main support for the New Zealand Grand Prix when it runs for the first time at Highlands Motorsport Park in February.

2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 