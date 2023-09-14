Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
FMG Stadium Waikatoto Host Rugby League Grand Final

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

FMG Stadium Waikato will host the Pacific Cup grand final on Saturday 4 November as part of the newly announced Pacific Championships in partnership with New Zealand Rugby League.

The 2023 Pacific Championships is a two-tiered competition with six men’s teams and seven women’s teams taking part in the tournament across two pools.

“I firmly believe the Pacific Cup will be the biggest international rugby league events on home soil since the 2017 World Cup,” said NZRL CEO Greg Peters.

Hamilton City Council’s General Manager of Venues, Tourism and Major Events, Sean Murray, said: “We’re working hard to deliver an exceptional Pacific Championship final at FMG Stadium Waikato. The team looks forward to passionate fans and the exposure this game will bring to our city and region.”

“How special to bring the best players in the world back home to play in front of their communities,” said NZRL CEO Greg Peters.

“We’re excited to work with these Pacific teams to bring our rugby league heroes back home and unite fans across New Zealand and the Pacific.

“No other code can produce such a celebration of culture and passion; the atmosphere will be unmissable.”

Full schedule below:

Week One – October 14-15

  • Australia v Samoa (men) and Australia v New Zealand (women) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
  • PNG v Cook Islands (men) and Samoa v Fiji (women) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Two – October 21-22

  • New Zealand v Samoa (men), New Zealand v Tonga (women), and NZ Kiwis A v Tonga A (men) at Eden Park, Auckland
  • Fiji v Cook Islands (men) and PNG v Cook Islands (women) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Three – October 28-29

  • Australia v New Zealand (men and women) at AAMI Park, Melbourne
  • PNG v Fiji (men) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Four – November 4-5

  • The final of the men’s Pacific Cup tournament on November 4 at FMG Stadium Waikato, New Zealand
  • The final of the men’s Pacific Bowl tournament on November 5 at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Tickets for the Pacific Championships grand final are on sale to the public now from Ticketek.

