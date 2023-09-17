Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tonga And New Caledonia Share The Spoils In Pulsating Group A Encounter At OFC U-16 Women’s Championship In Tahiti

Sunday, 17 September 2023, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

Tonga and New Caledonia have played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their Group A encounter at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti to leave both sides in the running for the semi-finals.

Whatever Tongan coach Lafaele Moala delivered to his players at half-time worked because after being outplayed in the opening spell, the Tongans dominated the second spell but were undone 13 minutes from time with a New Caledonian equalisier.

Played in glorious sunshine at Stade Pater in Papeete, the New Caledonians were full value for their first half lead creating more chances and dominating the possession stats.

New Caledonia were effective getting the ball in behind the Tongan defence in the first spell without ever really testing Ana Kafoa in the Tongan goal. Henako Wahnawe and Cecilia Waheo were dangerous while Julia Honakoko was a controlling influence in midfield.

But it took Léon Waitronyie’s side until the 38th minute to hit the front. From a corner Honakoko drifted the ball to the back post and amid confusion in the Tongan defence, Cina Kourevi prodded home.

Player of the match in Tonga’s win over the Solomon Islands Tama’a Faletau was largely starved of possession in the first spell , but whenever she touched the ball, she looked dangerous. However the best chance of the opening half fell to winger Leeann Taufa’ao after a surging run fired a powerful left foot shot that forced a strong save from New Caledonia’s goalkeeper Alesié Adjou.

The Tongans were a different team in the second half and were a step quicker to the 50/50 balls.

They were aggressive in their search for an equalisier, and it took a moment of brilliance from Faletau who latched onto a through ball spotted Adjou off her line and expertly lobbed the ball into the back of the net 15 minutes into the half. Growing in confidence the Tongans went in front 12 minutes later after a scramble in the penalty box substitute Anna Pongi put the ball into the net.

Tonga were on the cusp of the semi-finals, but New Caledonia’s desperation shone through. They were rewarded for their efforts 13 minutes from time when captain Julia Honokoko drilled the ball into the back of the net to secure a point for New Caledonia. Honokoko then had a glorious chance to secure the three points three minutes from full time, but she blasted over the bar.

The result leaves Tonga with 4 points from two matches and New Caledonia 2. Regardless of the result between Tahiti and the Solomon Islands, the Group A semi-finalists will be decided on the final round of matches on Tuesday.

NEW CALEDONIA 2 (Cina KOUREVI 38’ Julia HONOKOKO 77’)

TONGA 2 (Tama’a FALETAU 60’ Anna PONGI 72’ )

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
RNZ: Kim Hill Leaving Her Saturday Morning Show

Hill joined RNZ in 1985 and has presented the much loved show since 2002. “It is time for a change for me. I look forward to having a break. You can’t do Wordle more than once a day, so I’ll have to find something to do, won’t I?” she said. More


University of Auckland: Global Groove

A global experiment has tested whether music is understood the same way across cultures. Over 5,000 people from 49 countries were asked if the music they heard was a dance, lullaby, healing, or love song. Mutual musical understanding may be like our ability to decode facial expressions - intelligible across cultures. More


Live Nation: NZSO & Signature Choir Present Mana Moana

Mana Moana is a celebration and fusion of two worlds of music colliding, with 80 choral singers and 78 NZSO musicians. The performance will showcase the gorgeous harmonies and rich melodies of traditional songs from across Pasifika islands, including Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Niue, Tokelau, and the Cook Islands. More

NZSQ: Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse: Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 