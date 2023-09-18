Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Deepak Joon Joins CD Coach Stable

Monday, 18 September 2023, 8:21 am
Press Release: Central Districts Cricket Association

Central Districts Cricket is delighted to announce the appointment of experienced coach Deepak Joon to the role of Central Districts Performance and Pathways Coach, Central Hub.

Joon joins Aldin Smith (Eastern Hub) and Jamie Watkins (Western Hub and Female Performance lead) as CD’s Performance and Pathway coaches providing support for established and up-and-coming players across the sweeping region.

He fills the vacancy created when Glenn Pocknall was elevated in July to the position of Central Stags Head Coach for the Plunket Shield and Ford Trophy, and Joon will also serve as Assistant Coach of the Central Hinds under newly appointed Head Coach, Jacob Oram.

A former first-class and List A player himself, Joon (40) played 12 first-class matches for Haryana in his native India before shifting to New Zealand and representing the Wellington Firebirds in the 2014/15 Plunket Shield.

As a specialist coach for the past 15 years, Joon was the Firebirds' support coach and Women’s Under 19 Head Coach, Cricket Wellington before moving to Northern Districts Cricket last year to become a Pathway and Talent Coach, working with the ND Academy and Head Coach of ND A Men.

During his Wellington years, Joon had also provided coaching support for Central Districts players who were based in the capital, and is a familiar face to many Central Hinds and Stags players and staff.

CD Manager, High Performance Dave Meiring said, “We’re excited to have Deepak joining our pathway coaching network.

"His skill set and background in the game makes him the ideal person to compliment Jamie and Aldin as we support the future players of the Stags and Hinds.

“Deepak also brings a huge amount of playing and coaching experience with him and we hope to utilise that not just in the pathways space, but in the high performance Central Hinds environment.

“I’m sure it won’t take long for Deepak to settle into CD, and the role he will play in the central hub will influence our future success.”

Based in Palmerston North, Joon will lead CD’s male pathway, and he will be an integral member of the Hinds group as Assistant Coach for this summer’s Dream11 Super Smash competition.

He will also act as Head Coach for their Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (one-day) squad on the occasions when Oram is not available to hit the road, due to a pre-existing contract.

"I am really excited to join Central Districts Cricket and work in both the Performance and Pathways environments,” said Joon.

“It will be great to connect with players and build new relationships.

"I love the diversity that CD as a region brings, and the talent it offers, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the success of CD."

Joon will commence his Central Districts role on 2 October 2023.

