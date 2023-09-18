Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Blenheim’s William Exton Is Confirmed For A Second Season In The Toyota 86 Championship

Monday, 18 September 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Blenheim’s William Exton is confirmed for a second season in the Toyota 86 Championship and the 19 year old former karting champion is aiming high.

William Exton is aiming high in the Toyota 86 Championship. Bruce Jenkins


Exton’s first season in cars saw him running consistently in the top ten from his first championship weekend through the entire season and he recorded a best finish position of fourth. With his learning season behind him, he’s confident he’s on the right trajectory to make a step forward to the front.

“I’ve done a few test days at Hampton Downs since the season finished and have been pouring over in car footage from last season to keep me on track for the season to come,” he said.

“It’s always a big learning curve stepping up from karts but I now understand a lot more about the car and set up and of course I have now learned the tracks and each weekend will not be an entirely new experience.”

The 2021 Kartsport NZ National Sprint Champion will be under the wing of winning team RaceLab this season and will be supported throughout his campaign by Tractor Repairs and Spares and Te Pā wines. He has a clear objective when the season gets underway in November at the Taupo Motorsport Park.

“My goal for this season is definitely to get a top three overall placement in the championship. It’s going to be super competitive again but that’s where we are aiming.”

After Taupo, there’s an early break for William and the team before the season resumes in the new year at Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon.

The category will also be the main support at the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix meeting - the first at Highlands and the first for many years in the South Island, so Exton has some exciting times ahead. A total of six rounds make up the 2023-2024 championship with speed and consistency the key to success.

Last season championship winner Brock Gilchrist secured a Triple Eight Race Engineering Gen 3 test and he and top rookie Rylan Gray raced in a GR Supra GT4 EVO at the Nürburgring as part of their prize package.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


RNZ: Kim Hill Leaving Her Saturday Morning Show

Hill joined RNZ in 1985 and has presented the much loved show since 2002. “It is time for a change for me. I look forward to having a break. You can’t do Wordle more than once a day, so I’ll have to find something to do, won’t I?” she said. More


University of Auckland: Global Groove

A global experiment has tested whether music is understood the same way across cultures. Over 5,000 people from 49 countries were asked if the music they heard was a dance, lullaby, healing, or love song. Mutual musical understanding may be like our ability to decode facial expressions - intelligible across cultures. More

Live Nation: NZSO & Signature Choir Present Mana Moana

Mana Moana is a celebration and fusion of two worlds of music colliding, with 80 choral singers and 78 NZSO musicians. The performance will showcase the gorgeous harmonies and rich melodies of traditional songs from across Pasifika islands, including Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Niue, Tokelau, and the Cook Islands. More


Hannah Playhouse: Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 