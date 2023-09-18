'The Importance Of Being Earnest'

Circa Theatre is thrilled to present Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece, "The Importance of Being Earnest", directed by Jonathan Price. This fresh and effervescent take on Wilde's quintessential work invites audiences to indulge in a season of scintillating wit, mistaken identities, and razor-sharp observations on human hypocrisy.

In an age consumed by appearances, this rendition of "Earnest" offers a mischievous glimpse into our present-day obsession with identity and the masks we wear. With top buttons undone, Wilde's classic emerges anew - as colourful, naughty, and subversive as ever.

"An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," says director Jonathan Price.

The production sees a talented ensemble of Aotearoa’s finest comic actors taking the stage like a jazz band tearing through a bop classic. Drawing inspiration from modern culture, Price aims to delve into the continuous games of identity we play, celebrating the delightful absurdities intrinsic to our human behaviours.

"Everyone says 'Be yourself!'" remarks Price, "but Wilde playfully asks, 'where's the fun in that?'"

To capture the spirit of transformation, the production is set to feature imaginative costuming, bold characterisation, and hyper-theatricality. The aim is not to deliver a political statement, but to celebrate the brilliance of Wilde's text, enabling the comedy of manners to shine through.

"Ernest is your fantasy self," adds Price. "What has Jack done to fit into London society? What version of Ernest does Algernon adopt in the country? The possibilities are endless."

Reflecting the vision, Circa's 2023 production of "The Importance of Being Earnest" promises to be a colourful, exhilarating celebration of identity, truth, and the joys of theatrical pretence.

Seats are filling up fast.

Educators and group leaders can access an accessible Word doc version of the Theatre Education Pack on the Circa Theatre's website.

SHOW DETAILS

Season: 7 October – 4 November 2023

Preview: Friday 6 October 2023

Location: Circa One, Circa Theatre, Wellington

Timings: Tues – Thurs 6.30pm, Fri – Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm

Ticket Pricing: $30 – $55

Special Events: Post-show Q&A on Tuesday 10 October at 6.30pm; Choose Your Price tickets on Wednesday 11 October at 6.30pm.

CAST

John "Jack" Worthing, J.P.: Andrew Paterson

Algernon Moncrieff: Isobel Mackinnon

Gwendolen Fairfax: Ryan Carter

Cecily Cardew: Dawn Cheong

Lady Bracknell: Irene Wood

Miss Prism: Anne Chamberlain

Reverend Chasuble, D.D.: Peter Hambleton

ENDS

For further information, please contact nathan@toifactory.com

