Ngā Manu Kōrero National Competition Live From Dunedin

Te Whakataetae ā-Motu mō Ngā Manu Kōrero ki Ōtākou will be livestreamed on MĀORI+, beginning with the pōwhiri at 1.00 PM Tuesday 19 September.

Ngā Manu Kōrero is one of the most significant events in the Māori education calendar and is a prestigious platform for rangatahi to test their oratory skills in front of their peers, whānau, and judges.

Rangatahi from around the motu will take to the stage at the More FM Arena – Edgar Centre in Dunedin.

The programme:

Wednesday 20 September 7.45 AM – 6.30 PM Seniors

Thursday 21 September 7.45 AM – 3.15 PM Juniors

Prizegiving: Thursday 21 September 3.45 PM

© Scoop Media

