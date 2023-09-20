Greyhound Suffers Injuries Reminiscent Of Car Accidents Whilst Racing

A greyhound sustained a serious skull injury whilst racing at the Manawatu Raceway on Tuesday.

After his leg became entangled, Go Norman’s head made heavy contact with the starting boxes. The force fractured his skull and caused a laceration over his right eye.

SAFE Campaign Manager Anna de Roo says these injuries are common.

"These are injuries you would more commonly associate with car accidents, but this is just a day at the races for greyhounds," says de Roo

"In the last two weeks alone, we’ve seen a greyhound fracture their skull, another break their pelvis and suffering nerve damage, and another greyhound euthanised after broken bones that pierced through their skin."

Last season, 40 per cent of greyhounds that raced were injured. Since September 2021 when the Government warned the industry it was ‘on notice’, there have been over 1900 injuries and 184 broken bones.

"It’s very clear that the injuries are not going to stop. Four separate reviews of the industry have uncovered significant animal welfare concerns, and the latest review stated that ‘many of the concerns are as relevant today as they were 10 years ago’."

The Labour and National parties have not taken a clear position on greyhound racing, despite an independent poll indicating that 74% of New Zealanders would vote to ban the sport if presented in a referendum.

"Enough is enough. The status quo cannot continue. We urge the next Government to step up and put an end to this cruel industry."

