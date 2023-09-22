Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Youth Film Festival Presented By The New Zealand Herald Is Calling For Entries

Friday, 22 September 2023, 2:11 pm
Press Release: NZ Youth Film Festival

 New Zealand Youth Film Festival (NZYFF) is live-streamed on and Presented by The New Zealand Herald. New Zealand youth aged 15-24 years can submit entries of any story, genre, or theme by October 27th to be in to win from 11 award categories. $25,000 of awards are up for grabs ranging from camera gear with the Canon Best Cinematography award to a tour of the Shortland Street set or similar with the South Pacific Pictures Best 15 - 18 Age Group Film award. Nominees will be invited to take part in 2-day physical events in Wellington on December 7 and 8 and will include experiences of Lane Street Studios and Wētā FX as well as a NZ Herald live-streamed Oscars-inspired Awards Ceremony. The Festival is sponsored by Massey University, New Zealand Herald, Warner Bros. International TV Production NZ, Canon, Adobe, Wētā FX, Wellington UNESCO City of Film, What the Actual?!, South Pacific Pictures, Universal Music NZ, One Good Kiwi (One NZ), Lane Street Studios, NZ On Screen, and Auckland Studio.

Festival Director and AUT Business/Communication Studies student, Ryan Chow, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s festival, sayi

ng “We are thrilled to announce the 2nd New Zealand Youth Film Festival Presented by The New Zealand Herald. It’s amazing to witness the incredible talent and creativity of our young movie makers. We’re proud to offer them a platform to shine a light on their work and connect them with industry opportunities in the hopes of kickstarting their careers”.

The 1st iteration of the Festival was hosted in Auckland last year. It attracted 357 entries from across Aotearoa and delivered a programme which included tours of TVNZ studios with Melissa Stokes. Marvel Studios Director of Technology Katie Hinsen took part as a Festival Judge and said “New Zealand Youth Film Festival is a fabulous event, and the quality of filmmaking from rangatahi as young as 15 really blew me away! I can't wait to know many of these folks as colleagues on the world stage. Doing Aotearoa so proud.”

New Zealand Youth Film Festival Presented by The New Zealand Herald (NZYFF) is a non-profit dedicated to finding, celebrating, and empowering New Zealand’s next generation of creators and movie stars. It is a free-to-enter film festival for New Zealand youth aged 15-24 years. Every year, it offers coveted awards and an acclaimed events programme which includes a once-in-a-lifetime red carpet Awards Ceremony and special industry tours.

Submit entries now for free and learn more on

www.nzyff.com

