Dancing In The Street! The Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party Returns This November

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 8:06 am
Press Release: Jackie Jacman Entertainment

The Bay of Islands much-loved annual street party returns to Kerikeri town centre this November and is packed with local vineyards, breweries, delicious food and non-stop entertainment across three zones!

After the Kerikeri Half Marathon, the central shopping precinct is closed to traffic and transformed into a vibrant party venue. This year’s event takes place on Saturday 18 November.

The Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party is possibly the biggest street party in New Zealand with over 4000 attendees annually. It brings together all our locally based producers, and organisers are looking forward to welcoming our café-owners, restaurateurs, artisan food trucks and beverage makers back to the event! We have lots more vendors this year, with 6 Northland vineyards, 3 breweries, hard iced tea and our brand-new addition of the Optimise Life Chiropractic Cocktail Bar featuring award-winning Black Collar Distillery products. We have a whole heap of food options to choose from with over 20 food stalls plus cafes located within the CBD.

"For a long time, this has been the go-to event for Kerikeri in the calendar” said Hayden Clarke, Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Branch Manager. “A mix of new and regular visitors to our fantastic town as well as a loyal local following makes this a great night out. We are proud to sponsor such an event that supports so many local businesses and artists".

A packed schedule of entertainment includes top local cover bands, including the talent-packed trio, The Legacy Band and the legendary antics of Dogfather who were a big hit last year.

DJ VanDeBelle brings his popular French house, Eurogroove and funk mixes to the outrageously fun Holy Roller DJ Zone. The ever-popular Sound Loungers will be hitting the jazz and blues stage, plus African drummers, dancers and roving street entertainment and more great artists to be announced.

We loved seeing Kerikeri buzzing last year” adds event organiser Jackie Sanders of Jacman Entertainment, “We couldn’t continue without the support of our sponsors and the community, and buying a ticket in advance helps us to plan well for the numbers. Lock in a great night out, we guarantee to bring street alive!”

The Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party is a fantastic way to unwind if you participated in the Kerikeri Half Marathon and chance to get your friends and whanau together to celebrate! The event has become an iconic night out for Northlanders and visitors to the region.

Tickets are only $10 for 14+ if booked in advance from Eventfinda or The Sound Lounge. This includes the booking fee and donation to our local charities to support their community projects. Last year we raised over $5,000!

Kids Under 14yrs and Seniors are free or by koha
Gate Sales are $15 so book in advance and save!

Ngā mihi nui to all our sponsors and supporters that make this event happen!

Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party

Kerikeri & Cobham Rds, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands

Saturday 18 November 2023

5pm – 9.30pm


For further details and updates head to www.kerikeristreetparty.co.nz

