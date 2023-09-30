Rachel Griffiths leads new dramedy "Madam", now in production in New Zealand

Rachel Griffiths will lead the cast of “Madam”, a new half-hour dramedy series produced by Tavake and XYZ Films for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ and FIFTH SEASON which this week commenced principal photography in New Zealand. The show will be distributed internationally by FIFTH SEASON.

Griffiths stars as McKenzie ‘Mack’ Leigh who, when faced with a philandering husband and a mountain of debt, starts up an ethical brothel in small town New Zealand to provide for her family. “Madam” is based on the unpublished memoir of Antonia Murphy, an American woman who was inspired by New Zealand’s decriminalisation of sex work and founded an escort agency built on a philosophy of protecting women’s legal rights, emotional well-being, and financial independence.

The stellar ensemble cast features Rima Te Wiata (“The Wheel of Time”, Hunt for the Wilderpeople) and newcomer Ariāna Osborne with Danielle Cormack (“Wentworth”, “Secret City”), Robbie Magasiva (“Wentworth”, Bad Behaviour) and Martin Henderson (“Virgin River”, A24’s X).

Rachel Griffiths came to prominence with the 1994 film Muriel's Wedding and her Academy Award-nominated performance in Hilary and Jackie (1998). She is best known for her portrayals of Brenda Chenowith in HBO’s “Six Feet Under” and Sarah Walker Laurent on the ABC primetime drama “Brothers & Sisters”. Her work in film and television has earned her a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and multiple Emmy nominations. More recently Griffiths starred in Amazon's “The Wilds" and ABC Australian drama "Total Control" which she co-created.

Shoshana McCallum, who won an International Emmy for NZ series “Inside”, and Harry McNaughton (“The Pact”) co-wrote the series and will act as showrunners on the production with set-up direction from Kacie Anning (“Class of ’07”, “Upload”, “Diary of a Future President”). Madeleine Sami (The Breaker Upperers, “Double Parked”, “Gold Diggers”) will also direct.

Tom Hern (Shadow in the Cloud, The Dark Horse, “The Panthers”), Halaifonua Finau (“The Panthers”, Red, White and Brass) are executive producing for Tavake, with Aumua Crystal Vaega (“The Panthers”) on as Co-Executive Producer, and Belindalee Hope (Shadow in the Cloud, Guns Akimbo), producer. Nick Spicer (Run Rabbit Run, Hidden Strike), Aram Tertzakian (The Raid 2, Under the Shadow) and Marci Wiseman (“Sharp Objects”, “The Loudest Voice”, I Didn’t See You There) for XYZ.

Tom Hern of Tavake said: “We are excited to be bringing this remarkable story to life with a brilliant and eclectic cast and a massively talented bunch of creatives behind the scenes. “Madam” sits perfectly within Tavake’s slate of content - it’s a unique, very human story with heart and humour and we are grateful to our partners and funders who are joining us on this ride.”

Says executive producer Marci Wiseman on behalf of XYZ: “We are committed to finding stories that are grounded in authentic characters and stories that are accessible globally. To co-produce this project with our partners Tavake in New Zealand is a prime example of how we are committed to expanding our independent studio model beyond film into the world of premium television.”

Alistair Jennings, SVP Sales, Asia Pacific at FIFTH SEASON said: ““Madam” is inspired by a compelling and surprising true story, and this series promises an unexpected new take on the world’s oldest profession. Headlined by the formidable and globally recognisable star Rachel Griffiths, with a dynamic supporting ensemble and a perfect blend of humour, intrigue, romance and motherhood, we’re sure the show will both captivate and resonate with fans. We can’t wait to introduce “Madam” to audiences around the world.”

Vicki Keogh, Senior Director Commissioning, Warner Bros Discovery ANZ said: “We’re delighted to bring Madam, and its exceptional cast, to ThreeNow and Three next year. The teams at Tavake and XYZ are exceptional and skilled at balancing the humour and empathy needed to tell this story. With its uniquely New Zealand perspective, we’re confident this series will resonate with audiences both locally and overseas.”

“Madam” is a Tavake and XYZ Films co-production in association with FIFTH SEASON, Te Puna Kairangi Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund and NZ On Air, and the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate. Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ will air the series in New Zealand on ThreeNow and Three.

