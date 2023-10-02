Battery Related Fire Claims Points To Need For Consumer Safety Awareness

At least one home insurance claim is lodged per month for fire damage caused by lithium-ion batteries and their charging systems, new AMI data shows.

This trend has continued at a similar rate since AMI last reported on battery caused blazes in 2021, following a surge in claims.

“Consumers should be mindful of reputable battery production when purchasing electrical products,” says AMI Executive General Manager Claims, Wayne Tippet.

“There is nothing inherently dangerous about lithium-ion batteries, so long as they are treated correctly, and basic safety measures are followed.

“Our data shows that lithium-ion batteries have become predominant over the last decade as they are found in an increasing number of everyday products, including phones, laptops, headphones, smart watches, children’s toys, tools, electric cars, bikes, and scooters.

“These batteries are very useful because they hold more energy, so they can last longer, and they charge faster than regular batteries. However, for many consumers, lithium-ion batteries are newer technology, and so it is important to make sure you are using them safely.

“The data is also a reminder to check your insurance policy and make sure you are covered should a lithium-battery powered device start a fire.”

Fires generally start with the battery overheating and eventually catching light or, in some extreme cases, exploding.

“We have seen cases of chrome books, e-bikes and e-scooters going up in flames or even exploding after being left on charge.”

Lithium-ion battery caused fires are more severe and lead to serious damage, but Mr Tippet points to three preventable causes.

“Three of the main causes we’ve seen are defective parts, incorrect charging, and mistreatment.”

Defective parts often come in poorly produced items bought from cheaper and less reputable manufacturers. Correctly matched chargers are far less likely to overheat.

“You should never use a charger that did not come with the device or use it in a way that does not meet the manufacturer’s instruction. When charging electronic devices such as phone or tablets, do not place them on soft surfaces and do not leave devices on charge on for extended periods of time.

“It is also important to note that it is the battery itself that catches fire; not the device the battery is found in. We have seen media coverage citing the incidence of battery related blazes as a reason not to buy electric vehicles or e-bikes.

“The boost in consumer interest in electric cars, bikes and scooters over the last few years is an excellent shift to help reduce transport emissions. The takeaway is not that these products or their batteries are inherently dangerous, but a reminder of steps that consumers can take to protect themselves.

“AMI will continue to insure e-bikes and scooters, electric and hybrid cars, mobile phones and laptops.”

Quick safety tips for lithium-ion battery powered devices:

· Only use the charger that is specifically designed for the battery. For example, if you have an Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, only use chargers that have been produced by Apple and Samsung.

· When charging household items such as laptops, gaming consoles or cellphones, do not place them on soft surfaces and never sleep with the item close to you (e.g. under pillows or bedding)

· Do not overcharge the battery by leaving it unattended for a prolonged period of time.

· Keep an eye on the battery while it is in use and remove it immediately if it starts to feel hot.

· Avoid exposing Li-ion batteries to extreme temperatures, and do not puncture, crush, or otherwise damage the battery casing.

· Do not dispose of batteries in household waste – they need to be disposed of carefully. You can contact your local council for a recycling location.

· Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for proper use, storage, and disposal of Li-ion batteries.

· Care should be taken with the treatment of chargers and charging cables – regularly check cables for signs of wear such as loose plugs, exposed wires, or breaks.

· Store Li-ion batteries in a cool, dry place and keep them away from moisture and flammable materials.

· Do not use damaged or visibly degrading Li-ion batteries and dispose of them properly.

· When charging items in a garage or workshop, keep batteries away from flammables and areas where they could get damp.

Quick safety tips for EV, e-bike and e-scooter charging:

· Where possible these should be stored and charged outside in a garage, shed or carport, away from living spaces. Keep them away from any exit doors, escape routes and combustible materials.

· Only use electric vehicle charging adaptors supplied by the vehicle manufacturer or by an electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) manufacturer.

· Don’t use any household adaptor (such as a multi-box, double plug or a travel plug) between EVSE such as an In-Cord Control and Protection Device IC-CPD and a socket outlet.

· Never use damaged or modified charging equipment – such as overseas equipment that has been fitted with a New Zealand plug.

· Don’t use any faulty charging equipment, get it checked by the manufacturer.

About AMI:

AMI has been looking out for New Zealanders for more than 90 years and is part of the largest general insurer in the country, IAG New Zealand. IAG also trades under the State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern brands, and provides the general insurance products sold by ASB, BNZ, Westpac and The Co-operative Bank. IAG New Zealand employs over 4,000 people, holds relationships with one in every two New Zealand households, and insures $940 billion of commercial and domestic assets.

© Scoop Media

