Our Event Is Your Event - Supporting The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge As It Celebrates Its 45th Year

It’s an icon on the Great Lake Taupō events calendar; this year marks the 45th anniversary of one of New Zealand’s longest standing and most popular cycling events and we’re hoping it will showcase the Taupō community spirit better than ever!

It’s no surprise then, that we’re calling for the cycling community to really get behind this year’s event as a way to celebrate and acknowledge what it has done for the region over its 45-year history.

Bringing thousands of kiwis to the greater Lake Taupō region each year and from all over the world, our event has become a stalwart for the events capital of New Zealand, and over the years has continued to evolve to create more opportunities for participants, spectators and supporters of all ages to enjoy the event and what it brings to the region.

With a ‘back to future-esque’ theme surrounding this year’s event, we are paying homage to the event’s history by relocating the start and finish line back to Tongariro Street, bringing the action even closer to the CBD with the event village to be located back on Tongariro North Domain. Round the Lake and Enduro riders can also expect a blast from the past, as this year’s course will take in the full length of Poihipi Road before heading towards the southern end of Lake Taupo as in years gone by.

And not far from the finish line, riders will be able to be cheered on to the finish by locals and supporters alike as they ride through the newly finished CBD transformation area in Roberts St.

Unlike many other large events, the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is locally owned, is a not-for-profit Rotary event, with all surpluses achieved being distributed back into the community by way of grants to well deserving community groups and organisations.

In addition, the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge affords tens of thousands of dollars in donations each year to local volunteer groups who give up their time to help bring the event to life over event weekend, as well as affording over $300,000 annually to local contractors and suppliers whose services are required to deliver a successful event.

Each year with a combination of nearly 10,000 riders and supporters descending on Taupō in the last weekend of November, it creates an annual direct economic benefit to the region of over 3.5 million dollars.

One of the local Taupō businesses that enjoys welcoming everyone over event weekend is Copyright Fashions. As owner, Hilary Fox points out “Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is always a great weekend for us as a retailer. The people that are cycling always have a fun support crew, mainly women, who enjoy shopping with us at Copyright Fashions while waiting for the cyclists to finish their ride. It’s always one of the better weekends for us.”

The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for local groups and organisations to volunteer their services, providing a great way to fundraise while being in amongst all the excitement of an iconic event and action-packed weekend.

Taupō-nui-a-Tia College has a proud and long-standing history with the event. Over the years students have been encouraged to get behind the event.

Taupō-nui-a-Tia College Principal Ben Claxton says, “Volunteerism and service is something we encourage and value as a kura. Getting involved in Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge can help our students contribute towards their Duke of Edinburgh service awards and also contributes to our school achiever’s awards where students can work from a bronze all the way up to a platinum award. It’s great seeing our students join in and have a bit of fun in a local event”.

College Chief Executive Louise Berney says money raised during the event has been used to purchase computers, part-fund the school’s netball turf and contributed towards purchasing new school vans.

Ben adds, “We enjoy working with the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge team. Over the years we have worked with a number of different personnel. It’s great for us to be able to give back to the community”.

With the inclusion of the Shimano Gravel Grind, Mountain Bike choices, the leisurely Lakesider, kid-friendly options, and the traditional iconic road event categories, it’s perfect for those wanting a good dose of pedalling and the chance to take in the scenery - there really is something for everyone. For those who fancy themselves more of a cheerleader or sideline supporter, there are plenty of opportunities to take in the action, either at the start line, along the Roberts St. transformation area, at the finish line, or at the Event Village which is the perfect spot to soak up the buzz and atmosphere and be part of an amazing event day.

Whether taking part, cheering from the sideline or enjoying the vibrancy of the Event Village, we’re hoping everyone will get behind this year’s Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge, ensuring the event’s 45th lap is a memorable one for the entire community.

Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

Saturday 25 November 2023

For more information on this year’s Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge and to enter, go to:

www.cyclechallenge.com

