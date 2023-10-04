Solomon Islands And Tahiti Share 10 Goals Before New Zealand Win Big

Dylan Manickum has celebrated his record breaking 60th game for New Zealand leading the side into the semi-finals at the OFC Futsal Nations Cup 2023 in Auckland.

New Zealand have trounced Fiji 7-2 in an at times a feisty encounter at the Bruce Pulman Arena in Takanini.

The game will be remembered for New Zealand’s fifth goal three minutes into the second half when Logan Wiesnewski, from five metres inside his own half, spotted Fijian keeper Emori Ragata off his line and guided the most audacious shot over his head and into the back of the net.

The game which had been a contest up until half-time was effectively over in a three-minute period immediately after the restart when first Rohan Ali, then Wiesnewski’s incredible effort before Casey Sharplin made it 6-1. They had played a little over three minutes in the second half.

The rest of the match was a stroll for the impressive New Zealanders who scored their seventh in the 27th minute with a deft chip over Ragata from Jordan Dittfort, his second of the match. Fiji did manage a late consolation strike from Tevita Waranaivalu, but the damage had well and truly been done.

The match had started with both sides having early chances to open the scoring before New Zealand took the lead from a corner with Ethan Martin scoring at the near post and four minutes later Dave Radrigai slicing into his own net from a corner.

New Zealand withstood a flurry of shots from Fiji with Ramzan Khan and Setareki Hughes keeping Mike Antamanov on his toes before The Futsal Whites caught Fiji on the break and Jordan Dittfort guided the ball into the net at the far post in the 12th minute for New Zealand’s third goal.

The Fijians pulled a goal back with a brilliant strike from Khan less than a minute later.

The result sees New Zealand all but assured of topping Group A with one game remaining against Tonga while Fiji and Vanuatu will square off on Wednesday for the second spot in the Group.

New Zealand: 7 (Ethan MARTIN 7’, Own Goal 11’, Jordan DITFORT 12’, 27’, Rahan ALI 22’, Logan WISNEWSKI 23, Casey SHARPLIN 24)

Fiji: 2 (Ramzan KHAN 13’, Tevita WARANAIVALU 39’)

HT: 3-1

Tahiti has come within a whisker of qualifying for the semi-finals of the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in Auckland only to be denied by a late Solomon Islands equalisier to draw 5-5 at the Bruce Pulman Arena.

It was the most stupendous encounter and one where the side which has represented Oceania in the past four editions of the FIFA Futsal World Cup, had to dig deep just to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

As it stands Tahiti is on four points alongside New Caledonia with the Solomon Islands on two points. Destiny is still in their own hands but Damon Shaw’s side will need a big win over Samoa to make the semi-finals with New Caledonia and Tahiti to effectively play for top spot in the Group on Wednesday.

It was a terrific contest from the outset.

Tahiti had a brilliant chance to open the scoring but Tetuanui Tinomoe’s effort after a sweeping move was blocked by Clif Sasau in the Solomon Islands goal in the 3rd minute.

A minute later the Solomon Islands were in front with Calvin Do’oro squaring a pass across the goal and Olivier Hirihiri put the ball into his own net.

Do’oro came close to doubling the Solomon Islands lead in the 12th minute but his rasping shot went just wide and two minutes later Owen Bunabo’s thunderbolt just about skimmed the post.

The Tahitians looked threatening on the counter but were unable to seriously test Sasau in the remainder of the first half.

The Solomon Islands doubled their lead three minutes before the break when the brilliant Micah Lea’alafa fired home from an acute angle.

Tahiti came close to cutting the gap deficit early in the second half but Vincent Tinomoe’s shot went just wide. Two minutes later they did close the gap when Michel Maihuri fired home and when The Solomon Islands side were rattled and Tahiti came close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Vincent Tinomoe got through on goal only to be blocked by Sasau. Moments later Tetuanui Tinomoe had a curling effort just go just wide of the far post.

But the Solomon Islands side have not won the last four OFC World Cup qualifying tournaments for nothing and they regained the lead in spectacular fashion with a cracking strike from Calvin Do’oro in the 29th minute. They then doubled their advance through Do’oro again three minutes later and looked to be on course for a hard fought win.

But Tahiti had other ideas and continued to attack. They were rewarded when Vincent Tinomoe scored his second seven minutes from time and two minutes later after his penalty attempt was blocked by Sasau, Tetuanui Tinomoe scored off the rebound to tie things up again. He scored again two minutes later to put Tahiti on the brink of a monumental upset.

Somehow the Solomon Islands conjured up one more chance and with a minute 10 remaining Elis Mana found the back of the net to complete the most extraordinary encounter.

Solomon Islands: 5 (Own Goal 4’, Micah LEA’ALAFA 18’, Calvin DO’ORO 29’, 32’, Elis MANA 39’)

Tahiti: 5 (Michel MAIHURI 24’, Vincent TINOMOE 25’, 33’, Tetuanui TINOMOE 35’, 37’)

HT 2-0

