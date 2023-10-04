Feature Film Tinā Goes Into Production

Production on Kiwi feature film Tinā, marking the feature film directorial debut of Miki Magasiva and The Brown Factory, is currently underway in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland.

Tinā is an inspiring and heartwarming drama that follows the story of Samoan teacher Mareta Percival. Struggling after the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes, Mareta reluctantly takes on a role as a substitute teacher at an elite private school and is surprised to find children in desperate need of guidance, inspiration, and love.

The lead role of Mareta is portrayed by Samoan actress Anapela Polata’ivao (Our Flag Means Death, Night Shift, The Breaker Upperers) newcomer Antonia Robinson plays supporting actress in the role Sophie, along with supporting cast Beulah Koale (Hawaii Five-0, Next Goal Wins, Bad Behaviour), Nicole Whippy (Outrageous Fortune, Shortland Street).

Director Miki Magasiva says:

“I’m honoured to have such an amazing team on board to try and bring to life a truly special story. One that uses the power of choral music to inspire and foster a deeper understanding of each other.”

Tinā is written, directed & produced by Miki Magasiva, and produced by Dan Higgins, Mario Gaoa and Jamie Hilton.

The film features a powerful choir, lead off-screen by Choir Master and Music Arranger Tuilagi Dr. Igelese Ete. Dr Ete is renowned for his work as the New Zealand Choirmaster for Sir Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring; and as the ‘choirmaster’ and music/choral consultant for the Disney Pacific animation Moana.

The film is made with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant and NZ On Air and financed in association with Kiwibank Limited. Madman Entertainment will distribute the film in New Zealand and Australia. Westend Films will handle international sales.

Tinā will be filmed on locations in Tāmaki Makaurau and Ōtautahi Christchurch throughout September and October 2023 with an expected release in 2024.

